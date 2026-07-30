Middlesbrough begin discussions to sign Mark Travers

Championship outfit Middlesbrough are in talks to sign Everton backup goalkeeper Mark Travers ahead of the new season.

Mark Travers is in discussions to rejoin Middlesbrough on loan from Everton, with the EFL Championship club seeking to bolster their goalkeeper options ahead of another promotion push.

According to Football Insider, the Teesside club are hoping to bring the Irish international back to the Riverside Stadium on loan after his successful spell during the 2024/25 season. Travers is also understood to be keen on the reunion.

Middlesbrough have remained long-term admirers of the 27-year-old and now believe the conditions are right to secure a reunion. The goalkeeper has struggled for opportunities since joining Everton from Bournemouth in the summer of 2025 for an initial £4 million, making just two Carabao Cup appearances.

Travers looks set to return to Riverside Stadium

With England international Jordan Pickford firmly established as the Toffees’ first-choice goalkeeper, Travers has concluded that a temporary move away offers the best path for his career.

Everton, who are busy in the market for new signings, are believed to be open to facilitating a loan exit, recognising that the goalkeeper needs consistent first-team football. Middlesbrough, who have also shown interest in Radek Vitek, can offer exactly that. The Championship outfit view Travers as an important addition to their squad.

His previous spell at the club demonstrated exactly why the club are eager to bring him back. During his loan stint, Travers kept four clean sheets in 17 appearances and produced a save percentage of over 76 per cent. His performances also stood out statistically, with a goals prevented figure of 3.44 highlighting his ability to keep his side in matches. Those displays left a lasting impression on the coaching staff.

Although he has spent the past year largely watching from the bench at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, Middlesbrough are understood to remain convinced that the Irishman can rediscover the form that made him one of the Championship’s most dependable goalkeepers.

Negotiations between the two clubs are underway, with both parties hopeful an agreement can be reached before the transfer window closes. With Travers likely to leave on loan, the Toffees are now in the market to sign a new goalkeeper who can provide support/cover to Pickford.