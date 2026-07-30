Inter Milan closing in on Francesco Pio Esposito renewal after Manchester United made move

Inter Milan are close to finalising a new contract for Francesco Pio Esposito, which will come as a blow to some of the interested clubs, including Manchester United

Francesco Pio Esposito is set to sign a new Inter Milan contract, a significant blow to Manchester United and other Premier League suitors interested in the young striker. According to Alfredo Pedulla, the 2005-born forward is steps away from finalising the deal, which will end months of speculation around his future.

Cristian Chivu brought Esposito into Inter Milan’s first team at the beginning of last season, and the young striker made an immediate impact, appearing in 35 league games, starting 15 of those, and scoring seven goals as the Nerazzurri won the Scudetto.

His development was underpinned by a loan spell at Spezia in the 2024/25 season, where he scored 17 goals, providing a foundation for his breakthrough at Inter. The club had planned contract talks since early 2026.

Contract details and competition

Inter Milan are reportedly edging closer to finalising the new deal, which could see Esposito earn in the region of €3.5 million per year in wages plus bonuses. Chivu has shown considerable faith in the attacker and will expect him to play a key role in the upcoming season. The renewal reflects Chivu’s long-term confidence in Esposito as a cornerstone forward option amid Inter’s parallel push to bolster their midfield and defence.

The contract renewal is one of several moves by Inter Milan, who have also renewed Yann Bisseck’s deal, according to Fabrizio Romano. On the transfer front, the Nerazzurri have reportedly agreed a deal for John Stones on a free transfer.

Blow for rival suitors

Manchester United were among the clubs tracking Esposito and had marked him as a potential attacking option, according to reports. The Red Devils must now look elsewhere for a forward capable of providing immediate depth.

Newcastle United were also keen earlier in the summer but must pursue alternative targets. Esposito will now compete with Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram for a starting role in Chivu’s plans for the 2026/27 season as he looks to become a pivotal figure for Inter Milan in the coming 12 months.