Vinicius Junior set for Real Madrid stay amid Arsenal links

Vinicius Junior is expected to remain at Real Madrid despite recent speculation surrounding his future, with Arsenal’s hopes of signing the Brazilian winger fading.

Vinicius Junior has been heavily linked with Premier League champions Arsenal in recent days after uncertainty emerged over his contract situation at the Santiago Bernabeu. With just one year remaining on his current deal, the North London outfit targeted the Brazilian as a marquee signing for Mikel Arteta’s attack.

Talks over a contract extension have been ongoing for several months without a final agreement, fuelling reports that Vinicius could be available if negotiations broke down. That uncertainty encouraged Arsenal to track the situation closely, although no formal discussions between the two clubs have taken place.

Despite the speculation, Real Madrid’s stance has remained consistent. Club president Florentino Perez is reportedly determined to secure the Brazilian’s long-term future, while new manager Jose Mourinho also views him as an indispensable part of his plans.

Vinicius has established himself as one of the world’s elite attackers since arriving from Flamengo, playing a decisive role in Real Madrid’s domestic and European success. Further discussions between the player’s representatives and the Spanish giants are expected as both sides work towards reaching an agreement over a new contract, as per Sky Sports.

Real Madrid want Vinicius to stay

Recent reports had suggested that Real Madrid’s pursuit of RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande could open the door for Vinicius to leave. However, Sky Sports reports that the two situations are not connected, with Madrid believing both players can co-exist in the same squad rather than viewing one as a replacement for the other.

Arsenal face a setback in their search for an elite forward. The Gunners are understood to be exploring several attacking options this summer as they look to strengthen the left side of their frontline. Vinicius featured prominently on that shortlist alongside other high-profile names, but any potential deal would always have depended on Real Madrid’s willingness to negotiate.

Financially, the transfer would also have presented a major challenge. Vinicius is among the highest-paid players at Real Madrid, and matching his current salary would have required Arsenal to hand him a record-breaking contract. Even with the player’s contract entering its final year, the overall cost of any transfer remained significant.