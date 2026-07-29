Kalvin Phillips closing in on completing loan move to Sheffield United

Kalvin Phillips is closing in on completing a loan move to Sheffield United as the Manchester City midfielder looks set to embark on another temporary spell away from the Etihad in an attempt to revive his career.

Kalvin Phillips has endured a difficult few years since completing his high-profile move from Leeds United in 2022. As per the Daily Mail, Sheffield United have emerged as the club best placed to secure his signature.

Ddiscussions between the two sides are progressing well and the Championship outfit are confident of finalising an agreement that they would see the 30-year-old spend the upcoming campaign at Bramall Lane.

Despite arriving as one of the Premier League’s most highly rated holding midfielders in a £42 million deal, Phillips has struggled to establish himself at Manchester City, with injuries and fierce competition for places severely limiting his opportunities. Since joining the Citizens, he has found regular starts hard to come by, making only a limited number of appearances across all competitions while falling behind the likes of Rodri.

Fresh start for Phillips would be ideal

A return to Sheffield United could offer a fresh start. Chris Wilder is believed to be a strong admirer of Phillips and views his experience and leadership as valuable additions to a squad aiming to compete strongly in the Championship. The Blades are looking to strengthen their midfield options ahead of the new season, and Phillips’s arrival would represent one of their most eye-catching pieces of business this summer.

Manchester City are also thought to favour another loan arrangement as they continue to assess his long-term future. The experienced English midfielder still has time remaining on his contract, but with first-team opportunities expected to remain scarce, another spell away from the Etihad appears to be the most practical solution for all parties.

While the deal has yet to be officially completed, all indications suggest that Phillips is closing in on becoming a Sheffield United player once again. If the final details are agreed, he will have another opportunity to rebuild his confidence, regain his fitness and remind everyone why he was once regarded as one of English football’s standout midfielders.