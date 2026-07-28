Bradley Barcola reaches agreement in principle to join Liverpool

Liverpool are closing in on Bradley Barcola’s signature, as the PSG forward has reached an agreement in principle with the Merseyside club.

Liverpool have taken a significant step in their pursuit of Bradley Barcola. According to a report from L’Equipe, Barcola has reached an agreement in principle with the Premier League outfit. He has already held discussions with Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola and has identified the Merseyside club as his preferred destination.

While personal terms are understood to be largely in place, Liverpool still need to strike a deal with PSG, who are expected to demand a fee in excess of €120 million before considering a sale.

The 23-year-old’s future in Paris has been the subject of growing speculation after he informed the club that he does not intend to sign a contract extension. Although his current deal runs until 2028, his decision has encouraged Liverpool to intensify their efforts.

Barcola’s desire for a more prominent role appears to be one of the key reasons behind his willingness to move. Despite enjoying another productive campaign with PSG, the French international often found himself starting on the bench in big games. Having already spent three successful years in the French capital, he now wants to establish himself as an undisputed starter at a top European club.

Barcola bagged 13 goals and seven assists in 49 appearances across all competitions last season, despite playing fewer than 3,000 minutes. He also impressed during France’s run at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, further enhancing his reputation.

Why Liverpool want Barcola?

The Reds are still searching for long-term solutions on the flanks following the departures of Luis Diaz last summer and Mohamed Salah after the end of last season. While they have signed Victor Munoz, the club believe another established winger is required to ensure Iraola has enough quality to push for major titles.

Barcola’s pace, dribbling and versatility make him an ideal fit for the Spanish manager’s attacking philosophy. His ability to stretch defences, create chances and contribute goals would help big time.

Both clubs remain in talks, as they look to reach a common ground. However, PSG’s valuation remains a massive hurdle, even though the player is keen on making the move and has agreed personal terms in principle.