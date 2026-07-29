Aston Villa fail with bid to sign Allan Elias

Aston Villa may not succeed in signing 22-year-old Brazilian winger Allan Elias from Palmeiras this summer.

According to a report by Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte, Allan Elias is the subject of interest from Liverpool. The Villans are eager to bolster their offensive unit by signing a versatile wide attacker in the ongoing transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 22-year-old Palmeiras prospect.

However, per Globo Esporte, Aston Villa’s bid worth €30 million (€25 million base fee and €5 million in add-ons) met with an immediate rejection from Palmeiras. The Campeonato Brasileiro Série A giants are not interested in cashing in on the promising winger, as “the board and coaching staff see Allan as an important piece in the 2026 cycle”.

Who is Allan Elias?

Allan Andrade Elias, better known as Allan, is among the latest promising prospects to rise in prominence in his homeland. Born in Florianopolis, the 22-year-old spent his formative years in Brazil, starting his youth career at Figueirense before graduating from the youth division at Palmeiras. The youngster has also developed impressive versatility, having excelled as a winger and an attacking midfielder in his professional career.

The player has made nearly 100 appearances for Palmeiras thus far, chipping in with nine goals and ten assists. Having transformed into a winger this season, the young Brazilian playmaker’s output has improved considerably, as he six goals and four assists in 34 outings thus far. His progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, with Aston Villa among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Aston Villa’s interest in Allan Elias makes sense. The Villans are combing the market for a versatile wide attacker, as Leon Bailey faces an uncertain future at Villa Park amid his links with Hull City. Additionally, Jadon Sancho’s loan spell has ended, reducing another option on the flanks for Unai Emery.

With the team being over-dependent on Morgan Rogers and Ollie Watkins in the final third last season, they need a productive attacker to fill the former’s void after his move to Chelsea. Allan, with his ability to play centrally and on the flanks, can be a like-for-like replacement for Rogers.

However, with Palmeiras digging their heels in to keep the youngster at Allianz Parque, a summer deal may not materialise. It is unclear if Aston Villa will return with an improved bid to test the club’s resolve in the coming weeks.