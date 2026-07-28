Brighton & Hove Albion eyeing summer move for Roony Bardghji

Brighton & Hove Albion are keen on signing 20-year-old Swedish international Roony Bardghji from Barcelona this summer.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Roony Bardghji is the subject of interest from Brighton & Hove Albion. The Seagulls are eager to bolster their offensive unit by signing a versatile wide attacker in the ongoing transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 20-year-old Barcelona winger.

Per Fichajes, Brighton & Hove Albion are preparing an opening bid to sign the Swede in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, the report has claimed that Barcelona will prioritise a deal that will allow them to retain control over the young winger’s long-term future, suggesting the inclusion of a buy-back and/or sell-on clause.

How has Roony Bardghji fared as a Barcelona player?

Roony Bardghji has had to bide his time since joining Barcelona from FC Copenhagen last summer. Born in Kuwait City, the promising winger spent his formative years in Sweden and Denmark, passing through the academies at Kallinge SK, Rodeby AIF, and Malmo FF before graduating from the youth division at FC Copenhagen.

The 20-year-old has managed only 872 minutes of game time across 28 appearances in all competitions for Barcelona thus far. However, a tally of two goals and four assists is impressive for the minutes he has received this term. Meanwhile, the Swedish attacker’s stock remains high, with several well-known clubs, including Brighton & Hove Albion, vying for his signature.

Will Brighton seal Roony Bardghji transfer?

Brighton & Hove Albion’s interest in Roony Bardghji makes sense. The Seagulls are preparing for life after Yankuba Minteh, with the Gambian winger emerging as a target for Liverpool. Per Fichajes, the Reds are increasingly likely to sign Minteh, thus forcing Brighton to pursue a long-term replacement.

The Seagulls are moving systematically in the market, having signed two centre-backs thus far. With the focus now shifting towards securing the services of a winger, several candidates, including Said El Mala, have emerged on the Premier League club’s wishlist.

Bardghji has the youthful exuberance and eye for a goal that can transform Brighton’s attack. However, they will face stiff competition in the race to sign the Swedish international, as recent reports have linked him with several other Premier League clubs, including Aston Villa, Everton, and Leeds United.