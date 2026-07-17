Everton, Aston Villa, Leeds United make move for Roony Bardghji

Everton, Aston Villa, and Leeds United are all keen on acquiring the services of Barcelona attacking sensation Roony Bardghji.

Everton have joined Aston Villa and Leeds United in the race to sign Roony Bardghji, with all three Premier League clubs establishing contact as Barcelona prepare to sanction the youngster’s departure this summer.

According to Mundo Deportivo via SportWitness, Bardghji has informed Barcelona that he wants to leave after struggling for regular opportunities under Hansi Flick. The Swedish winger is unlikely to play a significant role next season, and the Catalan giants are now working to resolve his future before they depart for their pre-season tour of England later this month.

The Spanish club signed Bardghji from FC Copenhagen for around €2.5 million in the summer of 2025, viewing him as one of Europe’s brightest young talents. However, the 20-year-old was largely restricted to a backup role during his debut campaign, making 28 appearances while registering two goals and four assists in just 872 minutes of action.

Premier League trio could battle for Bardghji’s signature

David Moyes is keen to strengthen Everton’s attacking options despite possessing enough wide players in the squad. The Everton manager is reportedly unconvinced by his current wingers and sees Bardghji as someone capable of increasing competition while raising the overall standard in the final third.

Aston Villa also need reinforcements out wide. With Jadon Sancho‘s loan spell ended, Bardghji is a potential replacement to fill the vacancy on the wing. Leeds United, meanwhile, view the Swedish international as an exciting long-term addition.

Wilfried Gnonto continues to attract interest and could yet push for a move away from Elland Road, though Bardghji would strengthen Leeds’ attacking depth and compete for a starting place regardless.

Despite the growing Premier League interest, Reports suggest Bardghji is assessing his options and prioritises guaranteed first-team football. The player prefers a loan move for now; as a result, it will be interesting to see how things pan out over the coming days.

Barcelona are keen to finalise his exit within the next 10 days before travelling to England for their pre-season schedule, meaning interested clubs will need to move quickly. With Everton, Aston Villa and Leeds all in contact, the race for one of Barcelona’s most promising young attackers is entering its decisive phase.