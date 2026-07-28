Arsenal ahead of Liverpool in Nico Williams chase.

Arsenal are continuing their search for another elite attacking addition as Mikel Arteta looks to add greater quality and unpredictability to his frontline ahead of the new season.

While the Gunners have monitored several wingers throughout the summer, one long-standing target has moved back to the top of their shortlist. Liverpool also remain interested in the same player, but current developments suggest Arsenal have established an early advantage in what could become one of the window’s biggest transfer battles.

According to Fichajes, Athletic Club star Nico Williams has once again emerged as a major target for Premier League clubs, with Arsenal understood to be further along in their pursuit than Liverpool. The Spain international recently signed a new contract with Athletic Club until 2035, but the agreement includes a €90 million release clause that allows him to leave if a club meets the required fee.

Arsenal intensify pursuit of Williams

Arsenal have reportedly stepped up their efforts to assess whether a deal is financially achievable and sporting director Andrea Berta has resumed internal discussions over the overall cost of the transfer, including the release clause and Williams’s salary expectations. The 24-year-old has returned to the top of Arsenal’s list after interest in several alternative attacking targets cooled.

Arteta is believed to view Williams as an ideal fit for his tactical system. The Spanish winger is renowned for his explosive pace, one-on-one ability and creativity from the left flank, qualities Arsenal believe could add another dimension to their attack.

Although activating the £77 million clause would represent a significant investment, Arsenal consider the transfer a long-term strategic signing rather than a short-term gamble.

Liverpool remain interested but trail Arsenal

Liverpool continue to monitor Williams’s situation closely but have not advanced their interest to the same extent. The Merseyside club remain admirers of the Spain international and could still enter the race if circumstances change. However, current reports indicate Arsenal are leading the chase as they carry out detailed work on the financial structure of a potential deal.

Athletic Club’s position remains straightforward. The Basque side are not expected to negotiate below the release clause, meaning any interested club must trigger the €90 million buyout before discussing personal terms with the player. That leaves the final decision largely in Williams’ hands should multiple clubs activate the clause.

As both a European Championship and World Cup winner with Spain, Williams has developed into one of Europe’s most sought-after wide attackers, making competition for his signature inevitable. Arsenal’s renewed push makes sense given the profile Arteta has consistently targeted in recent windows.

Williams offers elite pace, direct dribbling and proven experience at the highest level despite still being only 24. Liverpool’s interest should not be dismissed, but Arsenal currently appear to be doing the groundwork necessary to turn admiration into a concrete move. Ultimately, however, everything hinges on whether either club is prepared to trigger the €90 million release clause and whether Williams believes their sporting project is the right next step in his career.