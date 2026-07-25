Fulham better-placed than Fiorentina in Franco Mastantuono race

Fulham will have the upper hand in the race to sign 18-year-old Argentine wonderkid Franco Mastantuono from Real Madrid this summer.

According to a report by La Repubblica via Firenze Viola, Franco Mastantuono is also the subject of interest from Fiorentina. The Violets are keen on bolstering their offensive unit by signing a versatile wide attacker in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 18-year-old Real Madrid prospect.

However, per La Repubblica, Fulham’s healthy working relationship with Real Madrid has given the West London club the upper hand in the race for his signature. That may force the Serie A club to look elsewhere for an attacking reinforcement.

How has Franco Mastantuono fared at Real Madrid?

Franco Mastantuono has had to remain patient since joining Real Madrid from River Plate last summer. The Spanish giants beat intense competition to secure his services, but the 18-year-old was not a regular starter in his debut season, as he has been a part of a stacked offensive unit at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Mastantuono has managed less than 1,500 minutes of game time in 35 appearances for Real Madird thus far while chipping in with three goals and one assist. However, the Argentine playmaker’s stock remains high, with Fulham and Fiorentina among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

What next for Mastantuono?

Fulham’s interest in Franco Mastantuono makes logical sense. Harry Wilson’s departure as a free agent has created a productivity void in the Fulham attack, forcing them to pursue a replacement. Several candidates, including Martial Godo, have thus emerged on the West London club’s wishlist, with Mastantuono also a viable target.

As for Fiorentina, La Viola will overhaul the squad in the ongoing transfer window after struggling for most of the 2025/26 season. After avoiding relegation from Serie A, manager Fabio Grosso wants Fiorentina to address issues across the squad, including the attack.

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However, with Fulham better-placed to sign the Argentine international, Fiorentina must explore alternative targets instead of fixating on the Real Madrid prospect. Several other wingers remain on their radar, and that also allows Fulham to move closer to a deal for Mastantuono.