Manchester City set deadline to sell Rodri, Real Madrid determine fee limit

Manchester City have set the end of July as the deadline for any club hoping to sign Rodri this summer.

Manchester City are prepared to resolve the uncertainty surrounding Rodri before the new campaign begins, while Real Madrid, the Spanish midfielder’s strongest suitor, have established a maximum valuation of around €50 million and have no intention of exceeding that figure.

Rodri has become one of the biggest talking points of the summer transfer window after speculation intensified over a possible return to La Liga. With his current contract entering its final year, Real Madrid prioritise the Manchester City star as their midfield reinforcement following his outstanding performances for Spain at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Manchester City are unwilling to let negotiations drag into August. The English giants want a definitive answer before the month ends so they can either finalise a sale or fully focus on keeping Rodri for the remainder of his contract. The club’s hierarchy believes an early resolution would give them time to identify a replacement should the midfielder depart.

Can the two sides work out a deal for Rodri?

Real Madrid, however, are not prepared to meet any asking price for a player who cost €70 million when he joined Manchester City. The Merengues are leveraging his contract expiry to strengthen their negotiating position. City now face a binary choice; sell now or risk losing him for a significantly lower fee or even on a free transfer in the future.

Club officials understand the stakes and are determined to avoid entering a bidding war, proceeding only if the Citizens lower their demands to a level they consider reasonable. Manchester City, meanwhile, continue to value Rodri as one of the cornerstones of their squad despite injury concerns and recent domestic and European success.

However, with negotiations over a new deal yet to reach a breakthrough, the possibility of a transfer remains alive. Whether Real Madrid submit an official bid before July 31 now appears the key question. The Spanish giants are determined to avoid entering a bidding war and will only proceed if Manchester City lower their demands to a level they consider reasonable.