Crystal Palace eyeing Chibuike Nwaiwu as Maxence Lacroix replacement, Fulham lead race

Crystal Palace are interested in a move for Chibuike Nwaiwu as a replacement for Maxence Lacroix, with Fulham seemingly ahead in the race.

Chibuike Nwaiwu has been mentioned as a potential replacement for Maxence Lacroix at Crystal Palace. The Trabzonspor defender is attracting considerable interest, with Florian Plettenberg stating that Fulham are leading the race for the 23-year-old star, while the Eagles may have set their sights on another target in the process.

A few movements have materialised in the background, particularly with Chelsea closing in on signing Maxence Lacroix from Crystal Palace. The Frenchman’s departure will now push the Eagles to find a new target to replace him, with the club showing some interest in Trabzonspor star Chibuike Nwaiwu.

The 23-year-old defender only joined the Turkish giants in January this year from Austrian side Wolfsberger and has been a regular for the Turkish club, making 16 league appearances. His performances in the Super Lig have attracted significant interest from Premier League teams, including Palace and Fulham.

Crystal Palace to miss out on Chibuike Nwaiwu?

Palace reportedly hold an interest in the 23-year-old defender, as they view him as a potential replacement for Chelsea-bound Lacroix. Plettenberg insists that he is on the Selhurst Park club’s list, although he is not considered the favourite, with the the South London club reportedly advanced in their pursuit of Chrislain Matsima as a replacement for the Frenchman.

The main reason Crystal Palace could miss out on the defender is Fulham’s presence in the race, with the Cottagers reportedly having multiple bids rejected by Trabzonspor. Alvaro Arbeloa’s side are eager to recruit at the back, particularly after the reported agreement for Issa Diop, who is close to joining Ipswich Town.

Despite the setbacks in the race, Fulham are reportedly ready to finalise a move for Nwaiwu, as they may be willing to come closer to Trabzonspor’s asking price. Should he end up joining the Craven Cottage club, it would not be a major loss for Palace, who are clearly pursuing another target but may have kept the 23-year-old defender as a contingency option in case they could not sign their main targets.