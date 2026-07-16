Fulham fail with two bids to sign Chibuike Nwaiwu, deal close

Fulham are closing in on the signature of Trabzonspor defensive sensation Chibuike Nwaiwu, despite having two offers rejected.

Fulham remain firmly in the hunt for Chibuike Nwaiwu despite seeing two offers rejected by Trabzonspor, with the Premier League club edging closer to striking a deal. According to a report from PUNCH, the Cottagers have already reached an agreement on personal terms with the highly-rated Nigerian defender and are prepared to hand him a contract running until 2030.

However, negotiations with Trabzonspor remain ongoing after the Turkish side turned down both of Fulham’s bids. The London club tabled an initial proposal of €20 million before returning with an improved package worth €28 million, consisting of €25 million guaranteed and €3 million in add-ons.

Despite the improved offer, the Turkish outfit remain unconvinced and are reportedly holding out for a fee between €30 million and €35 million. The London club are nevertheless expected to return with another proposal as they step up their pursuit of one of Nigeria’s brightest defensive talents.

Nwaiwu has quickly established himself as one of the most sought-after young centre-backs after an outstanding spell in Turkey. Having joined Trabzonspor from Austrian side Wolfsberger AC in January 2026, the towering defender wasted little time making an impression.

Standing at 1.93 metres, Nwaiwu became a regular in the first team, making 21 appearances across all competitions. He also contributed three goals, including a memorable winner against Turkish champions Galatasaray, while playing a key role in Trabzonspor’s Turkish Cup triumph.

Why Fulham are keen on Nwaiwu’s signature?

Nwaiwu offers Fulham a long-term centre-back prospect combining physical presence with composure on the ball. Those qualities earned him his first opportunities with the Nigerian national team, where he has already collected three senior caps.

Although initially open to staying in Turkey, Nwaiwu has informed Trabzonspor through his representatives that he prefers moving to the Premier League. This gives Fulham a significant negotiating advantage.

The Turkish outfit, meanwhile, are determined to maximise the value of one of their prized assets. The club paid around €6 million to sign Nwaiwu just a few months ago, meaning a sale worth more than €30 million would represent a remarkable profit and become the biggest transfer sale in the club’s history.

With personal terms already agreed and the player keen on the move, the remaining obstacle is finding common ground on the transfer fee. Fulham remain optimistic that another improved offer will soon convince Trabzonspor to cash in, as they look to address the lack of depth at the heart of their defence by signing the 22-year-old.