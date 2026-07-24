Aston Villa eyeing moves for Nicolas Jackson, Benoit Badiashile, Axel Disasi

Aston Villa are eyeing three more players from Chelsea, with Benoit Badiashile, Axel Disasi and Nicolas Jackson the players Unai Emery is keen to sign.

Aston Villa are targetin three players from Chelsea, the out-of-favour trio of Nicolas Jackson, Benoit Badiashile and Axel Disasi, as manager Unai Emery seeks to rebuild after summer departures, according to Team Talk.

Aston Villa have already lost Lucas Digne, Youri Tielemans and, more recently, Morgan Rogers, which seems to have depleted their squad of significant quality. Villa sold Morgan Rogers to Chelsea and completed the signing of winger Alejandro Garnacho from the Blues. Their transfer business with Chelsea is far from over, as Emery now eyes three more players from Stamford Bridge.

Aston Villa chasing Chelsea defensive duo?

There were suggestions earlier in the year that Villa were open to selling Pau Torres, as the Spaniard might seek a new challenge in this window. Should he depart, then the signing of Badiashile would make plenty of sense, as the Frenchman is reportedly not part of Xabi Alonso’s plans.

Beyond Badiashile, Emery is also interested in re-signing Disasi, who featured for the club in the second half of the 2024-25 season while on loan from Chelsea. At the moment, the Blues are open to parting ways with the Frenchman again, after he had a decent six-month spell with relegated West Ham last season. Whether Villa pursue both defenders or only one remains unclear.

Chelsea had wanted £25 million for Disasi, according to previous reports, and Fabrizio Romano has said they may have offered him to Crystal Palace as part of their discussions for Maxence Lacroix, something the Eagles are not keen on. Chelsea may loan Disasi again if a permanent buyer does not emerge.

Nicolas Jackson on Aston Villa’s list?

Chelsea and Aston Villa have discussed Jackson, as per reports, who is another one of the loan returnees deemed unwanted under Alonso. Emery’s side have shown plenty of interest in the Senegal international, as the two clubs could potentially work out a move in the coming period.

The asking price for the striker could be high, as Villa’s ability to pay large fees is still under question following their recent UEFA fine for failing to maintain a viable Squad Cost Ratio. Hence, only time will tell whether the Birmingham club are financially capable of a triple deal for the out-of-favour Chelsea trio.