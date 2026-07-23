Chelsea set Axel Disasi asking price after AC Milan, AS Roma enquiries

Chelsea have placed a £25 million plus add-ons valuation on defender Axel Disasi as they prepare to sanction his permanent departure this summer.

Serie A giants AC Milan and AS Roma are both making enquiries over a potential deal for Axel Disasi. The French centre-back is among several players Chelsea are willing to move on as the club continues to reshape its squad ahead of the 2026/27 season.

Disasi has struggled to establish himself as a long-term starter at Stamford Bridge since arriving from AS Monaco in a deal worth around £38.5 million in 2023, and a transfer now appears increasingly likely.

According to an update from Ben Jacobs, Chelsea are demanding £25 million plus performance-related bonuses for the 28-year-old. Both AS Roma and AC Milan have already registered their interest, although neither Italian club has submitted a formal offer at this stage.

Disasi set for a permanent exit?

Disasi spent the second half of the 2025/26 season on loan at West Ham United after falling down the pecking order in west London. While he produced several encouraging performances during his spell and thought about an extended stay, he was unable to help the Hammers avoid relegation, making a return to Chelsea widely expected.

However, another loan move is not believed to be Chelsea’s preferred solution, with the Blues now looking to secure a permanent sale. A move to Italy could offer the defender the fresh start he needs, and both clubs have followed him for several months.

AS Roma are searching for defensive reinforcements as they prepare for another campaign that includes Champions League football, while AC Milan are also assessing options to strengthen their backline before the transfer window closes, particularly amid uncertainties surrounding Fikayo Tomori’s long-term future.

Disasi made an encouraging start to life at Chelsea, even scoring on his Premier League debut against Liverpool, but he was unable to cement his place in the starting XI amid intense competition and managerial changes. Loan spells followed as he searched for regular first-team football, and it now appears his long-term future lies away from Stamford Bridge.

Also Read: Five players Chelsea must sell this summer

With interest from two of Italy’s biggest clubs now established, negotiations could accelerate in the coming days if either Roma or Milan decide to meet Chelsea’s valuation. The Blues remain open to discussions, but they are reported to be holding firm on their £25 million plus add-ons demand as they look to conclude another outgoing transfer before the new season begins.