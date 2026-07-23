Manchester United set to sign David Eze, Karim Cassim

Manchester United are set to sign David Eze and Karim Cassim, two highly rated midfielders from Manchester City’s academy.

David Eze and Karim Cassim are expected to bolster Manchester United’s youth ranks as the club continues to invest heavily in emerging talent from across England. According to The Sun, the Red Devils have made significant progress in negotiations for both youngsters.

Eze appearing to be the closer of the two deals, after Manchester United laid the groundwork a few days ago. The 16-year-old midfielder has reportedly decided against extending his stay at Manchester City, allowing United to move forward with a compensation agreement between the two clubs.

Since both players are academy prospects, any transfer fee will be determined under youth development compensation regulations if an agreement cannot be reached directly.

Eze has emerged as one of the brightest midfield prospects in England. The teenager has captained England at Under-16 level and has attracted attention for his combination of physical presence, technical ability and composure in possession. His playing style has reportedly drawn comparisons with former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, although he still has plenty of development ahead before making the jump into senior football.

Manchester United building for the future

The pursuit of Eze and Cassim reflects Ratcliffe’s long-term vision for Manchester United. Since taking charge of football operations, the INEOS chief has placed significant emphasis on rebuilding youth ranks and ensuring the club develops elite talent capable of either breaking into the first team or generating future transfer revenue.

Cassim, also regarded as one of Manchester City’s most promising young midfielders, is capable of operating as a defensive, central, or attacking midfielder, giving coaches flexibility in deployment. United are optimistic that they can convince him to make the switch across Manchester, although discussions remain ongoing. The strategy has already seen United recruit several highly regarded youngsters over recent transfer windows.

Earlier this week, Manchester United completed the signing of teenage winger Tynan Thompson from Tottenham, while several other academy additions have strengthened Darren Fletcher’s Under-18 squad. Eze and Cassim would join a cohort of recent signings, including Thompson, strengthening the club’s youth-development strategy as United attempt to restore its reputation as a production line for young footballers.

Although neither teenager is expected to challenge for first-team football immediately, both are viewed as significant investments for the future.