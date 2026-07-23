Manchester City hand trial to Charlie Casper

Manchester City have handed a trial to Charlie Casper, the former Burnley goalkeeper who was once highly rated by Vincent Kompany.

Charlie Casper, the former Burnley goalkeeper, has been handed a trial at Manchester City, according to Football Insider. Currently a free agent, the stopper has offers from elsewhere, but impressing City’s coaching staff could unlock a pathway to the first team.

Charlie Casper was given a vote of confidence by former Burnley manager and current Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany, who promoted him to the senior side. While he did not make a first-team appearance, he was deemed worthy enough to sit on the bench as a substitute goalkeeper within the senior squad at the age of only 17.

Manchester City have been extremely alert to opportunities involving young players available on the market, eager to keep strengthening their youth ranks, including the Under-21s. Casper joins a crowded goalkeeping hierarchy at the club, but his youth trajectory and academy pedigree align with the club’s recruitment philosophy.

Path to the first team

He does not have much senior experience, apart from the three games he played for Grimsby Town, after which he joined National League side Alfreton. After leaving Burnley, he had a trial with Barnsley, who remain interested in handing him a contract. However, the trial opportunity at Manchester City could prove to be a game-changer for the player.

Manchester City are not expected to view Casper as a potential first-team member immediately, but City believe he could develop into a top goalkeeper. Should Casper impress during his trial and earn a contract, he could be headed for the Under-21s, but there would be a pathway to the first team if he were to impress sufficiently.

Manchester City’s goalkeeping situation

Manchester City currently boast one of the best goalkeeping setups in the league, with Gianluigi Donnarumma, James Trafford, and Marcus Bettinelli being part of the senior setup. They also signed Pierce Charles from Sheffield Wednesday and have since sent him on loan to QPR for the 2026-27 season.

Meanwhile, Leeds United are vying for Trafford to become their new No. 1, and according to David Ornstein, talks are underway between the two clubs. As things stand, Donnarumma is their undisputed first choice, and should Trafford depart, City would be expected to re-enter the market for another goalkeeper, either to deputise for the Italian or as a third-choice option if Bettinelli becomes the new No. 2.

Should Casper impress during his trial, he could become a long-term goalkeeping option in City’s academy pathway, though immediate first-team opportunities remain distant.