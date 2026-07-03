Pierce Charles set to rejoin Manchester City this summer

Pierce Charles is returning to Manchester City this summer after an agreed deal with Sheffield Wednesday.

Pierce Charles will complete the move to the Etihad Stadium, with Manchester City to decide in the coming weeks whether he stays with the first team or continues his development on loan.

According to an update by Shamoon Hafez and Simon Stone on BBC Sport, the deal between Manchester City and Sheffield Wednesday has been finalised, with only final formalities remaining before the transfer is officially completed.

Pierce Charles originally came through Manchester City’s academy before joining Sheffield Wednesday in 2024 in search of regular first-team football. The youngster’s decision has paid dividends, with the goalkeeper establishing himself as one of the most promising young shot-stoppers in English football, making his mark in a frustrating campaign for the Owls.

The Belfast-born goalkeeper has also continued his rise on the international stage. Having represented Northern Ireland at various youth levels, Charles has already broken into the senior national team and earned praise for his composure, reflexes and ability with the ball at his feet.

Charles could be a future asset for Manchester City

Manchester City’s decision to re-sign Charles underlines the club’s long-term planning in the goalkeeping department. The Premier League giants have consistently invested in young talent with high potential, often allowing players to gain valuable experience elsewhere before integrating them into the first-team setup.

Charles must now decide whether to push for a first-team opportunity immediately or gain further experience through another loan spell. The Northern Irishman’s commanding presence, confident distribution and maturity despite his young age have made him one of the standout young goalkeepers outside the Premier League, attracting significant attention over the past year.

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Per the BBC report, the transfer is expected to be finalised once the remaining paperwork is completed. Meanwhile, the signing of Charles could open the door for James Trafford to leave the club amid the Englishman’s links with Newcastle United and other Premier League clubs.

The 20-year-old goalkeeper could be the backup to Gianluigi Donnarumma, allowing the frustrating English international to seek a move to a club where he can play regularly. He has struggled for opportunities at Manchester City, and he will be desperate to get his career back on track.