Manchester City preparing move to re-sign Pierce Charles

Manchester City are considering a move for Pierce Charles as a replacement for James Trafford, with the latter keen on leaving

According to TeamTalk, Manchester City are eyeing Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Pierce Charles as a replacement for James Trafford, who is keen to leave this summer.

The move reflects City’s shift after signing Gianluigi Donnarumma from PSG last summer, with Trafford relegated to cup competition and now seeking first-team football elsewhere. The club views Charles as an opportunity to strengthen their long-term goalkeeping setup.

City’s coaching staff rated Charles highly during his academy years. He joined Sheffield Wednesday’s setup in 2020 and became their first-choice goalkeeper, making 37 appearances despite their relegation to League One last season, with a year remaining on his contract.

Trafford’s departure and Donnarumma’s arrival

Manchester City re-signed James Trafford from Burnley last summer, and at the time, the 23-year-old appeared to be the natural successor to Ederson Moraes. However, Pep Guardiola surprised many—including Trafford—by bringing in Gianluigi Donnarumma from PSG, with the Italian immediately installed as the first-choice goalkeeper.

Trafford was limited to cup competitions, although Manchester City did win the Carabao Cup and FA Cup double with the 23-year-old between the sticks. Despite this, he is widely expected to leave the Etihad, particularly amid growing interest from Premier League clubs. More importantly, the goalkeeper wants to establish himself as a No.1 elsewhere and push for a place in the England squad, with Tottenham Hotspur among the reported suitors.

Newcastle United are widely seen as the favourites to sign Trafford this summer, amid persistent links with the St James’ Park outfit. Aston Villa are also reportedly interested, but Newcastle may have the edge in landing their long-term target.

As a result, Trafford’s expected departure has prompted Manchester City to reassess their long-term goalkeeping plans. Per The Hard Tackle’s April reporting, they had identified Charles as a potential replacement, with talks with Sheffield Wednesday likely to begin if they decide to proceed with the move.

Will Pierce Charles rejoin Manchester City?

On paper, this represents a strong opportunity for Charles to step into the Premier League spotlight, particularly with Manchester City. However, he is not expected to displace Donnarumma and would likely have to settle for cup appearances.

Unless Manchester City pursue a more high-profile second-choice goalkeeper in the transfer window, Charles appears to be their current priority to replace Trafford. The report also mentions the possibility of a loan move after re-signing. With a year left on his contract and Donnarumma established as City’s first choice, Charles would likely assume the backup role if the move materialises.