Tottenham set to make move for James Trafford

Tottenham Hotspur are looking to sign James Trafford from Manchester City during the summer transfer window.

Tottenham have been linked to multiple goalkeepers in recent weeks, especially amid uncertainty over the future of Guglielmo Vicario. The Italian international has been criticised for his inconsistent performances, and Tottenham need an upgrade on him.

Signing the 23-year-old English goalkeeper might not be a bad idea. Trafford has struggled to secure regular opportunities at Manchester City, and he needs to leave the club to get his career back on track.

The youngster was one of the best goalkeepers in English football during his time at Burnley, but he has failed to hold down a regular starting spot since returning to Manchester City in a £30 million deal. He played just four Premier League matches last season, and that is simply not good enough for a player of his quality.

The Englishman needs to play more often in order to fulfil his potential. Trafford kept 29 clean sheets during the 2024/25 campaign. Moving to Tottenham could be ideal for him. They could offer him more opportunities, and regular game time could get the best out of the player. He is a young player with a lot of potential, and sitting on the bench at Manchester City would be disappointing for him.

Aston Villa and Newcastle United are keen on James Trafford

As per TEAMtalk, Aston Villa and Newcastle United are also interested in the English goalkeeper. Emiliano Martinez has been linked with a move away from Aston Villa, and the West Midlands club are reportedly looking to replace them with Trafford. The 23-year-old is hungry to prove himself at the highest level, and he could be the ideal acquisition.

On the other hand, Newcastle United need a long-term replacement for Nick Pope and reportedly have their sights set on Trafford. Pope is in the twilight stages of his career, and the Manchester City stopper fits the profile due to his excellent shot-stopper ability.

The Englishman goalkeeper is valued at £40 million according to the report from TEAMtalk, and all three Premier League clubs have the financial resources to complete the deal. Manchester City are unlikely to stand in his way if there is a solid offer on the table.

The former Burnley goalkeeper is a backup player for City, and they will not want to hold onto him against his wishes. Even though the £40 million asking price might seem high for a backup player, Trafford is young and has plenty of time to fulfil his potential, and he could justify the investment.