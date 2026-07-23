Aston Villa establish contact to sign Noah Atubolu

Aston Villa will attempt to sign 24-year-old German goalkeeper Noah Atubolu from Bundesliga club SC Freiburg in the ongoing transfer window.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Noah Atubolu is the subject of interest from Aston Villa. The Villans are keen on reinforcing their first-team squad by signing a goalkeeper in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 24-year-old SC Freiburg shot-stopper.

Per TEAMtalk, the 2025/26 UEFA Europa League winners have established contact to discuss a possible move for the SC Freiburg stopper, with the Bundesliga club demanding around €25-30 million to part ways with him. While several other clubs have also shown interest in Atubolu, Aston Villa and Bournemouth are the front-runners to secure his services.

Who is Noah Atubolu?

Noah Atubolu has become one of the best goalkeepers in the Bundesliga since breaking into the first-team squad at SC Freiburg. Born in Freiburg, the 24-year-old spent his formative years in his hometown, passing through the academies at Sportfreunde Eintracht Freiburg and Freiburger FC before graduating from the youth division at SC Freiburg.

The German goalkeeper has made 125 appearances for SC Freiburg thus far while keeping 38 clean sheets and conceding 182 goals. However, Atubolu’s long-term future at the Bundesliga club is uncertain, as he has entered the final 12 months of his contract. The situation has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, and a move to the Premier League may be on the cards.

London calling?

Noah Atubolu has been on Aston Villa’s wishlist for several months. The continued interest makes sense, as Emiliano Martinez faces an uncertain future at the West Midlands club amid his links with Juventus. Despite recent comments by Damian Vidagany, recent reports have claimed that the Argentine international is increasingly likely to move to Turin in the coming weeks.

While Marco Bizot has been a dependable deputy to Martinez, Unai Emery will need a new first-choice goalkeeper. Several candidates, including Orlando Gill, have thus emerged on Aston Villa’s wishlist, with Atubolu also a viable target.

Per TEAMtalk, Coventry City, Hull City, Eintracht Frankfurt, and Inter Milan are also keen on signing Atubolu. However, Aston Villa can provide a two-way appeal, as they are offering UEFA Champions League football and potentially attractive wages to replace Martinez. While the report has not revealed if the Villans are ready to pay €25-30 million, a summer deal may be possible.