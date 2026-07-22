Coventry City optimistic of beating Leeds United, Newcastle United in Carl Rushworth race

Coventry City are growing increasingly confident that they can sign Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper Carl Rushworth, despite reported interest from Leeds United and Newcastle United.

As per a report by TEAMtalk, Coventry City have identified Carl Rushworth as a priority target after his outstanding loan spell at the club last season. The 25-year-old played a pivotal role in Coventry’s Championship-winning campaign under Frank Lampard, producing a series of impressive performances that helped the club secure promotion back to the Premier League after a 25-year absence.

Despite spending several years at Brighton & Hove Albion, the England youth international has yet to make a senior competitive appearance for the Seagulls, having gained valuable experience through a succession of loan spells across the English football pyramid.

His latest spell at Coventry proved to be the breakthrough campaign of his career. The goalkeeper established himself as one of the Championship’s best performers, earning individual recognition while helping Frank Lampard’s side lift the league title. Coventry have already opened discussions with Brighton over a permanent transfer, according to reports, and remain optimistic that they can fend off competition from both Leeds and Newcastle.

Brighton are understood to be willing to listen to offers with Rushworth in the final year of his contract. Previous reports suggested the goalkeeper is keen to become a first-choice option rather than continue waiting for an opportunity on the south coast.

Leeds United are evaluating goalkeeping options and monitoring the situation ahead of the new season. Newcastle United have also entered the picture, with reports claiming the Magpies have held talks over a potential move while continuing their search for reinforcements between the posts.

Coventry confident of getting deal done

However, Coventry City believe they possess one major advantage over their Premier League rivals. Rushworth already has a strong relationship with Lampard and the club after an exceptional season, making a return to the CBS Arena an attractive proposition.

For Coventry, securing Rushworth’s signature would represent another significant statement following promotion. The club are keen to retain the core of the squad that earned promotion, while adding proven quality to help them compete in the Premier League. Negotiations are expected to continue in the coming days, with Brighton’s stance and the player’s preference likely to determine the outcome.