Carl Rushworth offered to Newcastle United, Leeds United

Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper Carl Rushworth has emerged as a transfer option for both Newcastle United and Leeds United.

As per a report by TEAMtalk, the two Premier League clubs will have the opportunity to sign Carl Rushworth from Brighton & Hove Albion in the ongoing transfer window.

Brighton have made Rushworth available to several clubs as they evaluate the goalkeeper’s long-term future. The 25-year-old is expected to attract significant interest following an outstanding loan spell with Coventry City, where he played a key role in the club’s Championship-winning campaign, earning widespread praise for his consistency, command of the penalty area, and ability to play comfortably with the ball at his feet.

Leeds, who are preparing for another Premier League campaign, are believed to be weighing up their goalkeeping options despite strengthening other areas of the squad. Daniel Farke’s side have already been active in the transfer market, but adding further depth could remain a priority if the right opportunity arises.

Rushworth’s proven Championship pedigree and growing top-level potential make him an attractive candidate for a club looking to secure long-term competition in the position. Illan Meslier has left Leeds for Arsenal, and Karl Darlow has joined Manchester United, and Lucas Perri is closing in on joining Torino. Signing a quality goalkeeper will be the top priority for Leeds United before the new season begins.

Newcastle United’s first choice remains Nick Pope for now, but Eddie Howe is seeking cover and longer-term depth. Rushworth fits that profile after steadily progressing through Brighton’s loan pathway. His excellent reflexes and composure under pressure have made him one of the standout goalkeepers outside the Premier League in recent seasons.

Where will Rushworth end up this summer?

Brighton are expected to decide on the England youth international’s future. Although he remains under contract, opportunities in the first team may be limited, prompting the Seagulls to consider either another loan or a permanent transfer if a suitable offer arrives.

At this stage, neither Leeds United nor Newcastle United has formally committed to pursuing a deal, but both clubs have reportedly been presented with the opportunity to sign the Brighton goalkeeper. With the summer transfer window gathering pace, Rushworth’s future is expected to become clearer in the coming weeks as interested clubs decide whether to make their move.