Newcastle United eyeing summer move for Carl Rushworth

Newcastle United will look to sign 25-year-old English goalkeeper Carl Rushworth from Brighton & Hove Albion this summer.

According to a report by Daily Mail, Carl Rushworth is the subject of interest from Newcastle United. The Magpies are keen on reinforcing their first-team squad by signing a goalkeeper in the ongoing transfer window, and they have held talks to sign the 25-year-old Brighton & Hove Albion homegrown prospect.

However, per Daily Mail, the Tyneside outfit will face stiff competition from Coventry City, with the newly-promoted Premier League club keen on securing a permanent deal after his excellent loan spell in the 2025/26 season. Meanwhile, Newcastle United’s options are open, as they are in talks to sign James Trafford from Manchester City.

Who is Carl Rushworth?

Carl Rushworth has established himself as one of the best young goalkeepers in his homeland in the last 12 months. Born in Halifax, the Englishman spent his formative years in England, passing through the academies at Huddersfield Town and Halifax Town before graduating from the youth division at Brighton & Hove Albion. However, since then, the 25-year-old has embarked on half a dozen loan moves, gaining valuable senior experience in the lower divisions of English football.

Rushworth was exceptional during his stint with Coventry City last season, keeping 17 clean sheets and conceding only 45 goals in 46 appearances. The English goalkeeper won the Golden Glove in the EFL Championship and helped the Sky Blues return to the Premier League after two decades after they won the league title. Those exploits have piqued the attention of several well-known clubs.

Move across the Premier League on the cards?

Newcastle United’s interest in Carl Rushworth is understandable. The Magpies are scouring the market for a goalkeeper, as they have chosen not to complete a permanent move for Aaron Ramsdale. Additionally, Nick Pope faces an uncertain future at St. James’ Park after struggling with poor form and fitness issues in the last few seasons.

While Ewen Jaouen has already bolstered Newcastle United’s goalkeeping unit, they want another shot-stopper, with Rushworth emerging as a viable target. The Englishman will boost the Tyneside club’s homegrown quota, which will be crucial when they participate in European competitions.

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Additionally, Rushworth has shown the potential to become a world-class goalkeeper. However, with Coventry City also pushing to sign the English goalkeeper in the coming weeks, Newcastle must explore all avenues instead of going all in on the Brighton prospect.