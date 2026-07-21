Southampton hesitant to sell Leo Scienza amid Aston Villa, Leeds United links

Southampton are resisting bids from Premier League rivals to keep Leo Scienza at the club this summer amid Leeds United and Aston Villa links.

According to Football Insider, the Saints are reluctant to sell the attacking midfielder despite strong interest from multiple top-flight clubs. Leeds United are in the mix, while Aston Villa could look at him as a possible replacement for Morgan Rogers, but Southampton are likely to resist offers and keep him at the club.

Leo Scienza arrived at Southampton last summer from German side Heidenheim and made a strong impact. The 27-year-old registered seven goals and 10 assists in 37 Championship matches last season, helping the Saints reach the Championship play-offs.

His Championship form has attracted attention from multiple Premier League clubs. Aston Villa were among several teams reportedly vying for Scienza, and they remain in the mix.

Chelsea’s agreement to sign Morgan Rogers as per David Ornstein may prompt Aston Villa to enter the market for a replacement. They might consider Scienza as a potential option, with Southampton previously reported to have demanded at least £35 million, given that the player is under contract until 2029.

Leeds United interest in Leo Scienza fading?

Leeds United were one of the teams reportedly interested, while sources understand Daniel Farke wanted to add another attacker this summer with Scienza’s level of quality. However, there were reported reconsiderations owing to the price tag Southampton might demand, and now the interest may be fading for a different reason.

Harry Wilson’s move to Elland Road may have seen Leeds United cool their interest in Scienza. With attacking depth now secured, their interest has cooled — a development that strengthens Southampton’s negotiating position, and would come as a relief for the Saints. The Championship side are eager to keep hold of the winger as they believe he could play a major role in helping them return to the top flight next season.

Southampton are expecting approaches for the winger, but they are willing to block any move. Clubs will need a respectable offer to force a sale.

Scienza’s thoughts are unclear at this moment, but having already showcased his talent in the Championship, he may be eager to test himself in the English top flight. While Scienza would likely jump at Premier League football, Southampton’s ambition in the transfer window and Tonda Eckert’s role in the project may persuade him to stay.