Newcastle United rival Manchester United, Tottenham in Neco Williams race

According to Football Insider, Newcastle United have entered the race to sign Nottingham Forest full-back Neco Williams, setting up a three-way Premier League battle with Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur for the Welsh international.

Newcastle’s ambition and Williams’ appeal

Eddie Howe is eager to strengthen multiple areas of his squad before the summer transfer window closes, and Williams has emerged as a concrete target because of his versatility. The 25-year-old is capable of operating on either side of the defence, making him an attractive option for clubs seeking greater tactical flexibility.

Newcastle’s interest comes at a time when the club are prioritising reinforcements at right-back following Kieran Trippier’s departure. Howe wants more quality and depth in the position, and Williams is viewed as a player who can make an immediate impact while also providing cover on the opposite flank when required.

Newcastle seek defensive depth following Trippier’s exit; Manchester United face Luke Shaw’s recurring injury concerns; Tottenham pursue tactical flexibility under De Zerbi. These converging needs elevate Williams’ profile across the market.

United and Tottenham in the hunt

Manchester United and Tottenham are also firmly in the picture. The Red Devils are looking to improve their full-back options, with Luke Shaw’s recurring injury problems forcing the club to consider long-term alternatives. Williams’ ability to play on both flanks is seen as a major advantage, making him a valuable addition to Michael Carrick’s evolving squad.

Tottenham, meanwhile, have already strengthened by signing Andrew Robertson, but uncertainty surrounding Djed Spence’s future means Roberto De Zerbi plans to add another full-back. Williams fits the profile Spurs are looking for as they continue reshaping the squad ahead of the new campaign.

Nottingham Forest dig in

Nottingham Forest are determined to retain Williams. The club are already in discussions over another contract extension despite Williams signing a fresh deal only last summer. His current agreement runs until 2029, giving Forest a strong negotiating position.

Following Oliver Glasner’s arrival, Forest are eager to retain their core players as they pursue ambitious plans. After already losing Elliot Anderson to Manchester City, they are keen to avoid another significant departure.

Williams has been an important figure since joining Forest in 2022, enjoying an excellent campaign last season. The Wales international featured in 53 matches across all competitions, contributing two goals and four assists while once again underlining his consistency and versatility.

Despite Forest’s efforts to tie him down, the report claims the growing interest from several leading Premier League clubs could yet turn Williams’ head.