Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Newcastle United vying for Franculino Dju

Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, and Newcastle United are keen on signing 22-year-old Guinea-Bissau international Franculino Dju from Midtjylland this summer.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Midtjylland will not oppose a departure for Franculino Dju in the ongoing transfer window, thus boosting the prospects of his Premier League suitors. However, the Danish club’s asking price remains unknown, though they have recently rejected a bid worth €25 million from the Saudi Pro League. They are eager to eclipse the Danish transfer record with his sale.

How has Franculino Dju become a hot property in the market?

Franculino Dju is the latest African prospect to rise in prominence at FC Midtjylland. Several prodigies have become household names at the Danish club before joining bigger clubs. The 22-year-old, who spent his formative years in Portugal and graduated from the youth division at SL Benfica, has made significant progress since arriving at FC Midtjylland in July 2023.

The Guinea-Bissau international was impressive in the 2025/26 season, amassing 22 goals and three assists across all competitions. The youngster’s overall record for Midtjylland is also impressive, having netted 55 goals and provided 13 assists in 107 outings thus far. His progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, and an adventure in the Premier League may be on the cards.

A man in demand

Everton wanted to sign the Bissau native last summer transfer, but the deal did not materialise. The continued interest makes sense, as the Toffees are scouring the market for a striker due to the inconsistent form of Beto and Thierno Barry. Additionally, recent reports have linked the latter with RB Leipzig, forcing Everton to look for a replacement.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United’s interest in Franculino Dju is understandable. The Magpies are combing the market for a striker, as Yoane Wissa was dreadful in his debut season after returning from a long-term knee injury. Additionally, Nick Woltemade faces an uncertain future amid his push for a summer exit.

As for Leeds United, Joel Piroe faces an uncertain future at Elland Road, while Lukas Nmecha impressed in fits and starts last season. So, they need a player who can be Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s strike partner. As for Fulham, the Cottagers need a striker after parting ways with Raul Jimenez. Additionally, Rodrigo Muniz faces an uncertain future at Craven Cottage amid his links with Flamengo.

With Midtjylland ready to listen to offers for the Guinea-Bissau international in the coming weeks, the Premier League clubs must submit bids worth over €25 million to the Danish giants to test their resolve.