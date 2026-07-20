Nottingham Forest inch closer to Neco Williams renewal

Neco Williams is in fresh talks with Nottingham Forest over a new contract, as they move to fend off interest from Manchester United.

Neco Williams are determined to keep one of their most reliable performers at the City Ground and are optimistic an agreement can be reached with Neco Williams in the near future, according to a report by Football Insider.

Williams has developed into a key figure for Forest since joining from Liverpool in 2022, establishing himself as one of the first names on the teamsheet. His versatility has made him an invaluable asset, with the Wales international capable of operating on either flank in defence and as a wing-back. Such qualities have not gone unnoticed, attracting admiring glances from several Premier League clubs.

Forest have made significant progress in negotiations with the 25-year-old over an improved contract. Manchester United are believed to admire his consistency, Premier League experience, and ability to fill multiple positions across the back line. His versatility is particularly valuable across domestic and European competition, though no formal move has been launched at this stage.

Forest do not want to lose Williams

Nottingham Forest remain confident they can retain the defender by rewarding him with fresh terms. Club officials view Williams as an integral part of their long-term plans and are eager to avoid entering the new season with uncertainty surrounding one of their most dependable players.

The contract discussions come after another impressive campaign for the Wales international, whose displays have earned widespread praise from supporters and strengthened his reputation as one of the Premier League’s most consistent full-backs.

Forest’s determination to tie him down also reflects their wider ambition to keep the core of the squad together. After establishing themselves as a competitive Premier League side, the club are focused on retaining their core to maintain competitive stability rather than lose key players to direct rivals.

The latest developments suggest Forest are currently winning the race to secure the defender’s future. According to reports, Williams is happy at Forest, and both parties are pushing to reach an agreement. Interest from elsewhere could still emerge if negotiations stall, particularly given his age and proven top-flight pedigree.

Newcastle United have also been credited with monitoring the Wales international in recent weeks, underscoring the level of demand for the defender. By securing Williams on improved terms before rival clubs make concrete approaches, Forest are positioning themselves to retain one of their standout performers.