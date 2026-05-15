Aston Villa, Everton, Manchester United, Newcastle United vying for Neco Williams

Aston Villa, Everton, Manchester United, and Newcastle United are all interested in Nottingham Forest defender Neco Williams.

According to an update by French journalist Sebastien Vidal, Aston Villa, Everton, Manchester United, and Newcastle United are closely monitoring Neco Williams at Nottingham Forest. However, the Tricky Trees are eager to tie him to a new contract.

The 25-year-old right back has been outstanding for Nottingham Forest, and he could prove to be an excellent acquisition for the other Premier League clubs. The former Liverpool defender has shown that he is good enough to compete at a high level, and it remains to be seen where he ends up.

Nottingham Forest is fighting for survival in the Premier League, and the 25-year-old could be attracted to the idea of ​​joining a bigger club. The opportunity to play for Manchester United would be exciting for him. They are one of the biggest clubs in the world. It remains to be seen whether the Red Devils follow up on their interest with an official offer to get the deal done.

The 25-year-old is entering the peak years of his career, and he could be the ideal acquisition for them. He could compete with Diogo Dalot for the starting spot. More competition for places will help Manchester United improve as a team. They will be competing in the UEFA Champions League next season and need a deeper, higher-quality squad.

There is no doubt that the 25-year-old will help them improve at both ends of the pitch. He has been a reliable defender for Nottingham Forest, and he can be quite effective going forward as well.

Villa, Everton and Newcastle want Williams

On the other hand, Aston Villa have had an impressive season, and they could secure Champions League qualification for the upcoming campaign. They will need to add more quality to the team, and the 25-year-old would be ideal. He could prove to be a quality replacement for Matty Cash.

Everton and Newcastle are looking to build a team capable of competing for European qualification. They need to tighten up at the back. Both teams have looked vulnerable defensively this season. The 25-year-old defender could prove to be a very useful acquisition for them. It will be interesting to see if they can beat Manchester United or Aston Villa to his signature.

Newcastle also wanted to sign Williams a couple of years ago.