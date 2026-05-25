Manchester United make enquiry for Neco Williams

Manchester United have enquired about the availability of Nottingham Forest defensive mainstay Neco Williams.

According to a report from CaughtOffside, Manchester United have knocked on the doors of Nottingham Forest to learn more about the potential availability of Neco Williams, as they look to reinforce their defence ahead of next season. However, securing his services won’t be easy, as the Tricky Trees are reluctant to let go of him.

Williams, who came up the ranks at Liverpool, left the Merseyside club to join Nottingham in the summer of 2022. He has gone on to establish himself as a key figure in the team and has been a consistent performer for them.

While the Tricky Trees haven’t had the best of seasons, Williams have done a decent job throughout. He has been involved in 53 matches and has even contributed towards six goals. He has been one of the standout performers for the team that could only manage a 16th-placed finish in the Premier League.

His consistency has resulted in a lot of interest from top clubs in the country. Manchester United, Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Everton have all been linked with him, and have reportedly made discreet enquiries.

The Red Devils are plotting a raid on Nottingham

United’s interest in the most intriguing one as they are desperately looking to add more quality to their squad. They are looking for someone who can compete and cover for Luke Shaw, and Williams can certainly help their cause.

They are quite serious about their pursuit, as he is already a proven Premier League player, and on top of that, he can be equally effective on both flanks. The Red Devils have had a lot of injury issues in the full-back position in recent years, which will make the 25-year-old Welsh international a very smart acquisition.

However, negotiations won’t be easy with Nottingham. They are reluctant to sell him and are in complete control of his future, with his contract running until 2029. They are also considering handing him a renewal with a significant pay hike to keep suitors at bay.