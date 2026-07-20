Newcastle United set to be priced out of Tijjani Reijnders move

Newcastle United are expected to be priced out of a move for Tijjani Reijnders, as Manchester City may consider keeping the midfielder.

Manchester City are increasingly likely to keep Tijjani Reijnders, with Newcastle United expected to be priced out of a potential move for the midfielder, according to Football Insider.

Newcastle United are in the market for midfield reinforcements following the loss of Sandro Tonali to Tottenham, while the future of captain Bruno Guimaraes remains under significant doubt as Arsenal continue to push for the Brazilian’s signature.

However, Newcastle United would face a prohibitively high asking price from Enzo Maresca’s side, with Manchester City’s willingness to retain the former AC Milan star likely to rule the club out of the race.

While their interest in Reijnders is active, he is probably not their top target. However, should they approach Manchester City, Enzo Maresca’s side are expected to demand a significant fee to sell the midfielder, which could price the Magpies out of the race.

Are Manchester City ready to back Tijjani Reijnders?

Tijjani Reijnders did not have the best season in the Premier League after making a reported £46 million move from AC Milan last summer. Even though former Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola used the Dutchman extensively in the first part of the campaign, his minutes dried up in the second half, and he was mostly used as a substitute.

He managed to play more than 2,500 minutes across all competitions and scored seven goals with eight assists, but the inconsistency prompted speculation over his Etihad future. Manchester City are reportedly prepared to keep Reijnders amid speculation around key man Rodri’s future, with the Spanish World Cup winner now in the final year of his deal.

Enzo Maresca is eager to give Reijnders a chance to prove himself under his management, according to reports. The club have already lost Bernardo Silva after his contract expired, and parting ways with another player with creative output would complicate their midfield options.

Maresca’s backing may offer him a genuine pathway back into first-team football this season, with immediate performance the decisive factor. Should the form from the second part of last seaosn continues moving ahead, Reijnders could be out of the Etihad as soon as next summer.