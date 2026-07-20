Crystal Palace expecting Maxence Lacroix offers this summer

Crystal Palace are bracing themselves for an approach from Chelsea for defensive mainstay Maxence Lacroix this summer.

According to a report from Sky Sports, Crystal Palace are preparing for fresh interest in Maxence Lacroix after his World Cup campaign ended. Chelsea have identified the French international as a leading candidate to strengthen their backline and are expected to step up their pursuit in the coming weeks. He will cost in excess of £55 million, following an impressive 2025/26 season.

The Eagles remain aware that interest will likely intensify now that Lacroix can focus fully on his club future. Palace, however, are in no rush to sell one of their most reliable defenders. The 26-year-old has several years remaining on his current deal until 2029, giving Palace significant leverage in negotiations, unlike Jan Paul van Hecke, who joined Tottenham Hotspur earlier this summer with just one year left on his Brighton contract.

Palace believe the Frenchman’s long-term contract and consistent performances justify a significantly higher valuation. The Eagles would want a figure higher than the £55 million Tottenham paid for Van Hecke if they are to consider parting ways with Lacroix.

Why Chelsea are keen on signing Lacroix?

The club believe the Frenchman’s long-term contract and consistent performances justify a significantly higher valuation. Chelsea have been tracking Lacroix for some time, with reports in recent days suggesting the Frenchman is open to taking the next step in his career.

His commanding displays at the heart of Palace’s defence last season, combined with an impressive World Cup campaign, have only strengthened his reputation. The centre-back featured in 55 matches across all competitions during the 2025/26 season, contributing three goals and three assists while establishing himself as one of the Premier League’s most dependable defenders.

His combination of physicality, recovery pace and composure in possession has made him an attractive option for several elite clubs. Palace, however, are determined to hold firm on their valuation and resist any attempts to negotiate below their asking price.

For now, no official bid has arrived at Selhurst Park, but Palace are anticipating that could soon change. Chelsea remain keen admirers, although they must now decide whether they are prepared to meet the Eagles’ hefty valuation if they want to secure one of the Premier League’s standout defenders.