Manchester United prepared to pay €35-40 million for Waldemar Anton

Manchester United will look to sign 29-year-old German international Waldemar Anton from Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund this summer.

According to a report by German outlet Fussball Daten, Waldemar Anton is also the subject of interest from Aston Villa. The Villans are keen on reinforcing their defensive unit by signing a centre-back in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 29-year-old Borussia Dortmund defender.

The experienced centre-back is also a target for Atletico Madrid, with Borussia Dortmund demanding €35-40 million to part ways with him in the coming weeks. However, Manchester United are ready to beat the competition to his signature by meeting the Bundesliga club’s valuation.

Waldemar Anton and his career so far

Waldemar Anton has established himself as one of the most reliable defenders in the Bundesliga since joining Borussia Dortmund from VfB Stuttgart in July 2024. The 29-year-old was born in Uzbekistan, but he spent his formative years in Germany, starting his youth career at Muhlenberger SV before graduating from the youth division at Hannover 96.

The German international has been a mainstay at the back for Borussia Dortmund in the last two seasons, making 86 appearances thus far while chipping in with six goals and three assist. Meanwhile, Anton’s exploits have piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, with Aston Villa and Manchester United among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Aston Villa’s interest in Waldemar Anton is understandable. The Villans are scouring the market for a centre-back, as Tyrone Mings is on the wrong side of 30. Additionally, recent reports have claimed that a summer move away from the West Midlands club may be on the cards for the Englishman. So, Anton is an option worth considering for Aston Villa.

As for Manchester United, the interest is intriguing. While Harry Maguire, like Mings, is approaching the twilight of his career, he has recently signed a new contract with the Red Devils. So, with Anton being 29 years old, the Premier League giants should focus on signing a younger centre-back who can be Maguire’s successor.

However, per Fussball Daten, the resurgent Premier League giants are the favourites to sign the German international. With Manchester United ready to meet Borussia Dortmund’s asking price of €35-40 million, Aston Villa and Atletico Madrid face a tall order in the battle for his signature.