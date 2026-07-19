Leeds United make progress in Pavel Sulc chase amid Aston Villa, Tottenham links

Leeds United have already initiated discussions to sign Aston Villa and Tottenham attacking target Pavel Sulc.

Leeds United have stepped up their pursuit of Olympique Lyon playmaker Pavel Sulc, with discussions between the two clubs now underway as they look to strengthen their attacking unit ahead of the new campaign.

While Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur have also been linked with the Czech international, Leeds appear to have stolen an early march in the race. According to a report from Foot Mercato, talks have already begun between the Yorkshire-based outfit and Lyon, although the two clubs remain apart in their valuation of the player.

The Ligue 1 outfit are understood to value Sulc at around €25 million, having watched his stock rise significantly after an outstanding debut season in France. No agreement has been reached at this stage, but negotiations are progressing.

Lyon’s willingness to listen to offers is largely influenced by their financial situation. The French giants remain under the close scrutiny of the DNCG, French football’s financial watchdog, meaning player sales are expected to play a key role in balancing the books this summer.

Sulc has emerged as one of their most valuable assets after arriving from Viktoria Plzen just a year ago for around €7.5 million. The 25-year-old has justified that investment in spectacular fashion.

Sulc enjoyed a breakthrough campaign under Paulo Fonseca, contributing 15 goals and 10 assists in 42 appearances across all competitions. His ability to influence games from multiple attacking positions has made him one of the standout performers in Ligue 1 and attracted interest from several Premier League clubs.

Premier League trio are keen on Sulc’s signature

For Leeds United, Sulc’s versatility is a major attraction. Daniel Farke is keen to inject more quality into the final third, and the Czech international is viewed as someone capable of competing with Brenden Aaronson for the attacking midfield role while also providing cover as a striker or on either flank.

Tottenham are also monitoring the situation closely, believing Sulc could provide creative depth across their front line. Sulc could strengthen Roberto De Zerbi’s attacking rotation. He could push James Maddison for a place in the starting XI.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa are also tracking Sulc as a long-term replacement for Morgan Rogers, who is on the verge of joining Chelsea in a record-breaking deal ahead of the new season.

With Leeds now advancing discussions and Lyon open to selling for the right price, the Yorkshire club have placed themselves in contention.