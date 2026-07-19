Leeds United in talks to sign Pavel Sulc

Leeds United are reportedly exploring a move for Czech Republic international Pavel Sulc as Daniel Farke seeks midfield reinforcements ahead of the Premier League campaign.

The Whites have already been active in the transfer market as they aim to build a competitive squad after securing their return to England’s top flight. However, negotiations with Southampton over other targets have proven difficult.

Leeds have been heavily linked with Southampton midfielder Shea Charles, submitting offers for the Northern Ireland international as they look to add more quality and depth in the middle of the pitch. Southampton have rejected multiple Leeds proposals, prompting the club to assess other targets.

One player who has emerged as a potential target is Pavel Sulc, as per Football Insider. The versatile attacking midfielder has attracted attention with his performances in French football. Technically gifted and capable of operating in several attacking roles, Sulc’s ability to carry the ball, create chances and arrive in dangerous areas could appeal to Farke, who will want his Leeds side to be more effective against Premier League opposition. His performances have increased his market value, meaning Leeds may face competition if they decide to make a formal approach.

Sulc registered 25 goal contributions with Lyon last term. He has also been linked with Aston Villa, Crystal Palace and Fulham.

The Whites’ interest comes as they look to avoid relying on a single target during the summer window. While Charles remains a priority, Southampton’s fee demands have also deterred Leeds from pursuing midfielder Leo Scienza, forcing the club to explore other options.

Can Leeds sign Sulc this summer?

Farke is understood to be keen on adding creativity and technical quality to his squad. However, any potential deal is likely to depend on negotiations over the transfer fee and whether Leeds decides to prioritise the Czech midfielder over other targets. The club are expected to continue assessing multiple options as they attempt to strengthen key areas of the squad.

As the transfer window progresses, Leeds’ midfield search remains fluid — Sulc now sits alongside Charles and Scienza as potential targets for Farke’s squad.