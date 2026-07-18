Ilaix Moriba offered to Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, other clubs

La Liga club Celta Vigo will be happy to part ways with 23-year-old Guinean international Ilaix Moriba this summer.

According to a report by Galician outlet Nos Diario, intermediaries have offered Ilaix Moriba to five Premier League clubs, including Aston Villa and Crystal Palace. Hull City, Nottingham Forest, and Sunderland will also have the opportunity to sign the 23-year-old Celta Vigo midfielder.

Celta Vigo must sell players to balance the books and fund moves for the ongoing transfer window. The Galician outfit will demand around €20 million to part ways with the former Barcelona prospect in the coming weeks.

Ilaix Moriba and his resurgence at Celta Vigo

Ilaix Moriba has resurrected his fortunes since returning to La Liga by joining Celta Vigo from RB Leipzig. Os Celestes initially signed the 23-year-old on loan from the Bundesliga club in August 2024 before completing a permanent move last summer. The move has seen the youngster fulfil the potential he showed when he came up the ranks from Barcelona’s fabled La Masia setup.

The Guinean international has made nearly 100 appearances for Celta Vigo thus far while chipping in with three goals and six assists. However, widespread speculation surrounding Moriba has grown like wildfire in the last few weeks, and a move to the Premier League may be on the cards in the summer transfer window.

What next for Moriba?

Recent reports have claimed that Ilaix Moriba is a target for Aston Villa. The Villans have already addressed their issues in the midfield unit by signing Johan Manzambi from SC Freiburg, while Joao Gomes is closing in on arriving from Wolverhampton Wanderers. However, Amadou Onana will miss most of the 2025/26 season due to a long-term knee injury, while Boubacar Kamara has struggled with persistent fitness issues in recent seasons.

As for Crystal Palace, the Eagles are worried about Adam Wharton’s long-term future, as the English international is a target for several high-profile clubs, including Liverpool. Additionally, Cheick Doucoure has struggled with persistent fitness issues throughout his spell with the South London club. So, they need multiple midfielders this summer.

With several Premier League clubs being in contention, the offer of European football may become the differentiator apart from the prospects of receiving regular game time. So, Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, and Sunderland may have the advantage in the battle for the Celta Vigo midfielder’s signature.