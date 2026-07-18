Aston Villa believe they have advantage in Joao Palhinha race.

Aston Villa remain active in the transfer market as Unai Emery looks to reinforce his midfield ahead of another season competing on multiple fronts.

Experience and defensive stability are among the club’s priorities, with Aston Villa keen to add a midfielder capable of shielding the back line while fitting into Emery’s possession-based system. One player who has emerged as a leading target is Joao Palhinha, whose future at Bayern Munich appears increasingly uncertain after a difficult spell in Germany.

The Portugal international has reportedly delayed his return to Bayern’s pre-season preparations as discussions over his future continue. According to Record via Sport Witness, Palhinha and Bayern have agreed that the 31-year-old will remain in his homeland until the end of the week, giving interested clubs additional time to negotiate a move.

Palhinha is understood to be outside Vincent Kompany’s long-term plans despite joining Bayern from Fulham for €51 million in 2024. That has opened the door for Aston Villa, who have identified the experienced midfielder as one of their preferred options this summer.

Champions League football strengthens Villa’s position

While Benfica remain firmly in the race, Aston Villa believe they hold several important advantages and the biggest factor working in the West Midlands club’s favour is the opportunity to remain in the Premier League.

Palhinha enjoyed three impressive seasons with Fulham before moving to Bayern and is believed to favour a return to English football. Aston Villa can also offer UEFA Champions League football next season, something viewed internally as a significant selling point.

Benfica’s strongest argument is different as they can reunite Palhinha, not just Marco Silva, and also move back to Portugal would allow the midfielder to be closer to his family, making the Lisbon club an emotionally attractive destination. However, matching Villa financially could prove difficult. Portuguese clubs are unlikely to compete with the wages available in the Premier League, leaving Aston Villa well placed should they decide to formalise their interest.

Bayern Munich willing to sell as Aston Villa prepare move

Aston Villa have yet to submit an official proposal, but Palhinha’s delayed return suggests all parties are allowing time for negotiations to develop. The midfielder’s situation has changed dramatically since his arrival in Munich just a year ago. Signed for €51 million, he struggled to establish himself under Bayern’s evolving midfield setup and is now expected to leave after only one season.

Reports also suggest Tottenham previously declined the opportunity to make his loan move permanent by activating a €30 million option, meaning Aston Villa could potentially secure the Portuguese international for an even lower fee. For Emery, Palhinha would add proven Premier League quality, leadership and defensive discipline to a midfield that has undergone significant changes this summer.

This feels like an excellent opportunity for Aston Villa. Palhinha already knows the Premier League, requires no adaptation period and offers exactly the kind of defensive presence Emery’s midfield has occasionally lacked. His age means he is unlikely to command the same fee Bayern originally paid, making this a potentially shrewd piece of business. Benfica offer an emotional pull, but if Palhinha wants to compete in the Champions League while remaining in England, Villa appear to hold the strongest hand.