Manchester United ready to go all out to sign Ezri Konsa

Manchester United are ready to make a considerable effort to explore a move for in-demand Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa.

According to Fichajes, Ezri Konsa has emerged as a target for Manchester United. Aston Villa are reportedly seeking £50–60 million for the England international, while Arsenal are also thought to be interested.

Konsa has drawn intense market interest after his role in England’s World Cup semi-final run and a strong season for Villa. Aston Villa are eager to keep hold of the defender, especially after losing experienced and influential members such as Lucas Digne and Youri Tielemans in recent days.

However, pressure from interested clubs, as well as the player’s own wishes, could change the situation, as Villa are demanding a fee in the region of £50–60 million.

Manchester United in Ezri Konsa chase?

Manchester United were linked with Konsa recently, with reports suggesting he could be a replacement for Lisandro Martínez. Konsa’s durability and ability to fill multiple defensive roles align with United’s need for defensive depth following injuries and recent player departures.

Konsa is equally adept on the left flank, and from a tactical point of view, his versatility could make him a strong fit for the Old Trafford system. Manchester United’s cautious spending approach may complicate negotiations. The £50–60 million asking price may need to be negotiated by Manchester United, although at the moment they must also secure the player’s approval for any move.

Konsa might be viewed as a long-term replacement for Harry Maguire, who is in the final year of his deal at Old Trafford. Konsa’s ability to play right-back and left flank adds versatility to United’s defensive line and strengthens his case as a target for the club.

Arsenal to compete for Ezri Konsa

Manchester United face stiff competition from Arsenal in the pursuit. The Gunners had hoped to sign him for less than Villa wanted, but they are now expected to step up their efforts to sign the defender.

Arsenal had shown interest in him earlier as an addition to their otherwise formidable defence. However, recent reports about William Saliba’s back injury may push Arsenal to accelerate their pursuit of Konsa, as the Villa star is likely to be a key option in addressing their defensive needs.