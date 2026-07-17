Diego Simeone dreaming of Lucas Bergvall move

Diego Simeone is eager for Atletico Madrid to explore a move for Lucas Bergvall, who remains keen to leave Tottenham this summer.

Lucas Bergvall is eager to leave Tottenham this summer, with Atletico Madrid now targeting the Swedish midfielder as Diego Simeone explores creative reinforcement for his squad. According to Fichajes, Bergvall is attracting interest from Atletico Madrid, with Diego Simeone viewing the versatile midfielder as a potential option for his squad.

The Argentine manager likes Bergvall’s ability to play in different midfield roles, either as part of a double pivot or operating as an attacking presence further forward — with his creativity and vision cited as key factors. However, Spurs’ £50 million asking price is seen as prohibitive, although Atletico are in a position to at least test the market for well-known targets.

The loss of Antoine Griezmann creates a creative output void for Simeone. Bergvall is not a player of that profile, but Simeone is clearly exploring someone who could operate from a deeper midfield role, offering both creativity and tactical flexibility.

This explains the reported links to Adam Wharton at Crystal Palace, though Crystal Palace are likely to price out clubs like Atletico Madrid from the race. Bergvall, on the other hand, could present a much cheaper alternative, with the Swede eager to establish himself as a starter rather than a rotational option.

Competition for Bergvall intensifies

Tottenham are reportedly demanding £50 million for the Swede, which is seen as prohibitive by Atletico Madrid. Unless Spurs are willing to negotiate and reduce their asking price, Los Rojiblancos could still play a role in the race, although competition from English clubs could hinder their pursuit, especially with Tottenham reportedly eager to encourage a bidding war.

Aston Villa reportedly view Bergvall as a replacement for Youri Tielemans, following the Belgian’s move to Manchester United. Nottingham Forest are also in the race and are probably the front-runners at this stage, following Tottenham’s decision to reject a reported bid.

Bergvall’s eagerness to leave, accelerated by the arrivals of Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali, makes a move likely this summer, with Forest potentially viewing him as a replacement for Elliot Anderson.