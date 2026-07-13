Atetico Madrid line up €90 million move for Adam Wharton

Adam Wharton is a target for Atletico Madrid in a €90 million move with Real Madrid also keen to land the Crystal Palace midfielder.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid are both targeting Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton. Real Madrid’s competing interest poses a major hurdle to any deal.

Liverpool cooled their pursuit earlier in the window. Chelsea and Manchester United have made loose overtures, but La Liga giants Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid now lead the race to sign the English international from Crytsal Palace.

Madrid giants chasing Adam Wharton

Atletico Madrid are at the centre of this story, with the report focusing on their rumoured interest in Wharton this summer. The report states that a price tag of €90 million would be enough to prise the midfielder away from Palace, although it fails to confirm whether Los Rojiblancos are willing to pay that much.

Crystal Palace may be forced to consider an offer in that price range if Wharton shows an interest in leaving the club. Per Fichajes, Atletico Madrid believe Wharton could raise their midfield level and potentially succeed Koke in the long term.

A move to Atletico Madrid may come with its own set of challenges, especially the price tag and, more importantly, Real Madrid’s competing interest. The report concludes that if both Madrid giants end up making offers close to the €90 million mark, it might come down to the wishes of the 22-year-old Crystal Palace mainstay, as he could make the final choice regarding his next club.

Why are Real Madrid keen on Adam Wharton?

There are other stories indicating that Real Madrid have reignited their interest in Wharton, as Jose Mourinho remains intent on landing a new midfielder. In the case of the 22-year-old Crystal Palace mainstay, the club feel he could provide composure, clean distribution and control, which is something the Portuguese boss needs in midfield.

At the Santiago Bernabeu, the young Englishman may have to contend with competition for places, while at Atletico Madrid, he might find a starting spot more easily, according to the story. The decision ultimately rests with Wharton, though Real Madrid’s prestige may prove decisive.