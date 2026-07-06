Real Madrid reignite move for Adam Wharton

Real Madrid will look to sign 22-year-old English international Adam Wharton from Crystal Palace in the summer transfer window.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Liverpool and Manchester United are also interested in Adam Wharton. However, Real Madrid will pose a significant threat, as the update has revealed that Jose Mourinho has “requested a midfielder capable of organising, competing, and supporting the team” in the upcoming season. Meanwhile, Crystal Palace will demand around €120 million to sell the Englishman.

How has Adam Wharton fared in the Premier League?

Adam Wharton has evolved into a well-rounded midfielder since joining Crystal Palace from Blackburn Rovers in January 2024. The 22-year-old hit the ground running at the South London club, and he has played a key role in his team’s FA Cup and FA Community Shield wins last year, as well as the UEFA Europa Conference League triumph in the recently concluded campaign.

The English international has made nearly 100 appearances for Crystal Palace thus far while chipping in with one goal and 12 assists. Meanwhile, Wharton’s progress has stimulated the interest of several high-profile clubs, with Premier League giants, in particular, eager to sign the English international. However, an adventure in La Liga may also be on the horizon.

What next for Wharton?

Real Madrid will pursue a versatile midfielder in the ongoing transfer window, as they have yet to fill the gaping hole that Luka Modric and Toni Kroos have left since their departures in successive summers. While a move for Enzo Fernandez is no longer on the agenda, Wharton could fill the void left by Modric and Kroos through his press-resistant passing and ability to transition the ball under pressure.

Meanwhile, Manchester United’s interest in Adam Wharton makes sense. The Red Devils are combing the market for a holding midfielder, as Casemiro has departed as a free agent. Additionally, Manuel Ugarte has struggled for consistency since joining Manchester United from PSG and is sidelined with a knee injury. So, Wharton is an option worth considering.

As for Liverpool, the Reds need a versatile midfielder, as Wataru Endo’s long-term future is uncertain. Bringing in a deep-lying midfielder would allow Andoni Iraola to deploy Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Alexis Mac Allister in their natural attacking roles, making Wharton a priority target.

Complications arise

Meanwhile, the Fichajes report has revealed that Crystal Palace will “push hard” to keep the English international at Selhurst Park after qualifying for the UEFA Europa League. Only a club willing to meet Crystal Palace’s €120 million valuation, and match the financial terms offered in La Liga, will convince the Eagles to part with their midfielder.