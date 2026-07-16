Real Madrid enter Anatoliy Trubin chase, price reduces

Real Madrid are set to rival Aston Villa and Tottenham in pursuit of 24-year-old Benfica shot-stopper Anatoliy Trubin.

Real Madrid are targeting Benfica goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin, handing Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa fresh competition in the battle for the Ukrainian international this summer.

According to A Bola via Sport Witness, the Spanish giants have begun discussing Trubin as a potential option to reinforce their goalkeeping position. The report suggests Benfica are now prepared to listen to offers starting at €20 million, significantly lower than the €40 million valuation that had previously been reported.

The reduced asking price is likely to alert several clubs already monitoring the 24-year-old, including Tottenham and Aston Villa. Both Premier League sides have been linked with Trubin in recent weeks as they search for reinforcements between the posts.

Spurs consider him an ideal replacement for Guglielmo Vicario, who is expected to be on the move this summer. Meanwhile, Emiliano Martínez, who was on the verge of leaving Villa last summer, could finally secure a move away this time around, and Trubin could be an ideal long-term replacement for the Argentine international.

Why Real Madrid have entered the race?

However, Real Madrid’s emergence threatens to complicate their pursuit, even though the La Liga club have yet to submit a formal offer. Los Blancos’ interest is tied to Jose Mourinho’s appointment. Ukrainian media and Spanish outlets close to the club believe the goalkeeper’s relationship with the new Madrid boss has helped place him firmly on the Spanish club’s shortlist.

Another factor is the uncertain future of Andriy Lunin. The Ukraine international has yet to cement his spot at the Bernabeu, and if he departs, the team in white will require another high-quality goalkeeper to provide competition. Trubin is an ideal fit for their short as well as long-term plans.

For Tottenham and Aston Villa, the latest development serves as a warning that they may need to accelerate their plans if they want to secure the Benfica shot-stopper.

Trubin himself is believed to be open to leaving Lisbon. The Ukrainian has repeatedly expressed his ambition to test himself in one of Europe’s strongest leagues, with the Premier League remaining his preferred destination. That preference could work in favour of Tottenham and Aston Villa if they decide to formalise their interest.