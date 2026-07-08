Manchester United rival Inter Milan in Andriy Lunin chase

Manchester United will look to sign 16-cap Ukrainian international Andriy Lunin from Real Madrid in the summer transfer window.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, the Premier League is “gaining traction as a possible destination for the goalkeeper” in the ongoing transfer window. Manchester United will pursue the 27-year-old Real Madrid shot-stopper, as they are “looking for solutions for a position that has been generating debate for some time” amid uncertainties surrounding Altay Bayindir’s future.

However, Manchester United will face stiff competition for Lunin’s signature, as he is also a target for Inter Milan. The Serie A champions were “already among the clubs monitoring his situation” for a long time, and they are keen on signing a long-term replacement for Yann Sommer.

Andriy Lunin and his career so far

Andriy Lunin has established himself as one of the world’s most reliable backup goalkeepers since joining Real Madrid from Zorya Luhansk in July 2018. While the 27-year-old has had to suffice with being Thibaut Courtois’s deputy in the last eight seasons, he has made an impression in his sporadic appearances for the senior side.

The Ukrainian international has made 74 appearances for Real Madrid thus far while keeping 23 clean sheets and conceding 91 goals. However, Lunin’s situation has compelled many high-profile clubs to mull over launching an offensive to secure his services. Manchester United and Inter Milan are among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

What next for Lunin?

Manchester United’s long-standing interest in Andriy Lunin makes sense. The Red Devils are combing the market for a goalkeeper amid uncertainties surrounding Altay Bayindir’s long-term future. With Andre Onana set to rejoin Trabzonspor on loan in the coming days, Senne Lammens will be the only recognised shot-stopper in Michael Carrick’s squad.

As for Inter Milan, Joan Martinez will take over as the new first-choice goalkeeper after Yann Sommer’s departure as a free agent. However, the Spaniard has yet to be convincing enough to be the undisputed primary starter, and signing a dependable goalkeeper like Lunin will provide stable competition for the position.

However, herein lies the jeopardy for Lunin, as his game time will not improve drastically in the 2026/27 season. So, the situation is not attractive for the 16-cap Ukrainian international, though he will have a greater opportunity to usurp Joan Martinez at Inter Milan.