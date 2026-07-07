Tottenham ready to sell Guglielmo Vicario for reasonable fee.

Tottenham Hotspur’s squad rebuild under Roberto De Zerbi is expected to involve departures as well as arrivals, with several established players facing uncertain futures.

As Spurs continue investing heavily across the squad, the club are also evaluating opportunities to generate funds and reshape key positions. One area attracting attention is the goalkeeping department. Guglielmo Vicario has been linked with a return to Italy for several months, following a mixed spell in North London after arriving from Empoli in 2023.

Juventus have now emerged as one of the leading contenders for the Italy international after previous interest from Inter Milan faded. The Turin giants are exploring several goalkeeping options, and Vicario has become an increasingly attractive candidate due to both his experience and expected transfer cost.

According to Corriere dello Sport via Sport Witness, Tottenham are prepared to sanction Vicario’s departure for around €15-20 million, despite signing him for €20 million three years ago. Spurs are also believed to be open to discussing a loan with an option to buy on favourable terms if it helps facilitate a deal.

The 29-year-old remains under contract until 2028, meaning Tottenham still hold a strong contractual position, although Juventus believe they may be able to negotiate flexible payment conditions.

Why Juventus see Vicario as the best value option

From a tactical perspective, Vicario offers many of the qualities Juventus are seeking. He is an experienced shot-stopper with strong reflexes, good command of his penalty area and the composure to build attacks from the back.

Juventus had initially explored moves for Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker, while Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez, Parma’s Zion Suzuki, and AS Roma’s Mile Svilar were also considered. However, high transfer fees, salary demands, and age profiles have made those options increasingly difficult.

Vicario, by comparison, represents far better value and Luciano Spalletti knows the goalkeeper well from his time managing Italy and is understood to be keen on working with him again. His familiarity with Serie A also means he would require virtually no adaptation period.

For Tottenham, however, agreeing to a loan with a favourable purchase option would represent a calculated gamble, allowing Vicario to enter the final year of his contract before any permanent transfer could significantly weaken the club’s negotiating position and reduce the eventual transfer fee.

Should Tottenham cash in now?

If Tottenham have genuinely decided to move on from Vicario, a permanent sale this summer makes far more sense than a heavily favourable loan. The reported €15-20 million valuation is already reasonable for an experienced international goalkeeper.

Stretching the deal into 2027 risks further reducing his value, giving Juventus greater leverage than Spurs should be comfortable with. If De Zerbi no longer sees Vicario as his long-term No. 1, Tottenham should seek a clean sale rather than a deal that benefits the buying club far more than themselves.