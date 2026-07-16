Pervis Estupinan expected to seal Aston Villa move this summer

Aston Villa are closing in on Ecuadorian full-back Pervis Estupinan in a reported €15 million deal from AC Milan.

According to Gazzetta, Aston Villa are closing in on a move for Pervis Estupinan in a reported €15 million deal from AC Milan. The Ecuadorian full-back is viewed as a replacement for Lucas Digne after his sudden departure to PSG, as the former Brighton star is expected to leave the San Siro after only one season in Italy.

Aston Villa have had a difficult week, as they ended up losing two of their most influential players. First came Manchester United’s surprise move for Youri Tielemans after they triggered a release clause in his contract, and then came Lucas Digne’s exit.

PSG also triggered a reported release clause in Digne’s contract, with the left-back now set for a move to Paris. Those departures have left a huge void at Aston Villa, with Unai Emery eager for the club to address the issues and find suitable replacements for the departed pair.

Pervis Estupinan to join Aston Villa?

Pervis Estupinan, who some may remember from his time at Brighton, has emerged as a replacement option for Digne. The Ecuadorian has plenty of experience playing in the Premier League with the Seagulls, featuring in more than 100 games across all competitions.

He signed for AC Milan last summer in a reported £17 million deal, but struggled for regular game time. Davide Bartesaghi predominantly played as a left wing-back last season for the Rossoneri, which limited Estupinan’s ability to establish himself as a regular starter.

With suggestions that Milan are chasing Manchester United star Noussair Mazraoui, Aston Villa have reportedly moved ahead in the race for Estupinan. The report states that the Ecuadorian star is close to completing a €15 million move to the Birmingham club, which may mean Milan takes a slight loss on their initial investment from last summer.

Is Pervis Estupinan the right choice for Aston Villa?

Estupinan does have good experience in England and may suit Aston Villa in their search for a replacement for Digne. His 100+ Premier League games with Brighton provide Premier League familiarity, a key advantage over untested targets. However, he remains below the pedigree of the Frenchman, although Emery’s rotation system can absorb a depth player without demanding Digne-level consistency. There is plenty of room for him to develop in a side widely considered stronger than Brighton.

At €15 million, the fee represents a smart investment, with Emery rotating Estupinan and Ian Maatsen across matches and competitions. The deal is expected to be completed in the coming days, with Emery set to add depth to Villa’s left-back position.