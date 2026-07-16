Liverpool line up €60 million move for Kaishu Sano

Liverpool are preparing a €60 million bid for FSV Mainz midfielder Kaishu Sano as the Premier League giants look to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season.

Kaishu Sano has emerged as one of Europe’s most sought-after midfielders following an outstanding campaign in the Bundesliga and an impressive run at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, the 25-year-old has attracted widespread interest after establishing himself as one of Mainz’s standout performers.

His energetic displays, defensive awareness and ability to dictate the tempo of matches have caught the attention of several top clubs. Sano’s rise has been remarkable since joining Mainz from Kashima Antlers. His consistent performances in Germany earned him a place in Japan’s World Cup squad, where he further enhanced his reputation with influential displays.

The player’s composure on the ball, relentless work rate and tactical intelligence have reportedly convinced Liverpool’s recruitment team that he possesses the qualities needed to thrive in the Premier League.

Liverpool have already been active in the transfer market this summer and are believed to be keen to add further quality in central midfield. The Reds view Sano as a player capable of strengthening their options in the heart of the pitch, providing defensive solidity while also contributing in possession.

A proposed €60 million deal would represent a record-breaking sale for Mainz and underline just how highly Sano is now valued following his rapid development. The Bundesliga gaints are understood to be aware that holding on to the midfielder could prove difficult given the growing interest from Europe’s biggest clubs.

Sano is a player in demand

Liverpool are not expected to have a straightforward path to completing the transfer, however. Reports in recent weeks have also linked the Japanese international with Arsenal, Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund, meaning competition for his signature could intensify before the transfer window closes. Despite the potential competition, Liverpool appears ready to test Mainz’s resolve with an offer that reflects the player’s growing status.

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The club’s recruitment strategy has focused on identifying players entering their prime years who can make an immediate impact, and the Japanese midfielder is believed to fit that profile perfectly. The reported €60 million valuation reflects Sano’s breakthrough year at club and international level, with a formal bid expected before the window closes.