Arsenal unwilling to sell Martin Odegaard, ready for contract talks

Arsenal will not entertain bids to part ways with 27-year-old Norwegian international Martin Odegaard this summer.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Arsenal’s links with Bruno Guimaraes, Ayyoub Bouaddi, and other midfielders have done nothing to alter Martin Odegaard’s long-term future at the Emirates. The update has suggested that internally, the Gunners view him as “one of the defining figures of the current era” alongside Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka.

Additionally, per TEAMtalk, Odegaard is happy and content at Arsenal, with the North London club ready to tie him to a new contract. The report has suggested that Andrea Berta has contacted the skipper’s representatives to discuss a long-term contract, with initial talks progressing smoothly.

Martin Odegaard and his time at Arsenal so far

Martin Odegaard has established himself as one of the most competent creative midfielders in the Premier League since joining Arsenal from Real Madrid in 2021. The 27-year-old initially moved to the North London club in January before completing a permanent move in a deal worth £30 million in the subsequent summer transfer window.

Odegaard has made nearly 250 appearances for Arsenal thus far while chipping in with 42 goals and 46 assists. However, the Norwegian playmaker’s long-term future has been uncertain in recent months, as persistent fitness issues have hampered his performance levels. Recent reports have linked the skipper with several well-known clubs, including Atletico Madrid.

What next for Odegaard?

Reports earlier this year suggested that Arsenal may be open to cashing in on Martin Odegaard to raise funds for the summer transfer window. The claims made sense, as the former Real Madrid playmaker endured a frustrating 2025/26 campaign after struggling with several injuries.

However, it has now emerged that Arsenal will not entertain the possibility of cashing in on the former Real Madrid prospect. While several midfielders, including Bruno Guimaraes, are on the North London club’s wishlist, Odegaard can co-exist with a new central midfielder, as at his best, he occupies advanced areas on the pitch.

With contract talks opening between the two parties, it will not be surprising to see the announcement of a new deal in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, the Norwegian international will be eager to put the frustrations of the recently concluded campaign behind him after a fruitful campaign at the 2026 FIFA World Cup with his national side.