Tottenham Hotspur, Fulham, and Newcastle United are all trailing Fiorentina in the race to sign Sevilla defender Oso.

Fiorentina have moved into pole position in the race to sign Joaquin Martinez Gauna, better known as Oso. That has left Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United, and Fulham playing catch-up in the race to land the versatile Sevilla star this summer.

According to TEAMtalk, the Serie A side have made the strongest progress in negotiations for the 23-year-old Spanish full-back, whose impressive performances in La Liga last season have attracted interest from several Premier League clubs.

Newcastle United have already opened discussions with Sevilla to better understand the conditions of a potential transfer, while Tottenham have also made enquiries. Fulham have likewise been credited with an interest, but none of the English clubs have advanced as far as Fiorentina.

La Viola are understood to be in regular contact with Oso’s representatives and view him as a long-term solution on the left side of their defence. The player is also believed to be open to moving abroad this summer, giving Fiorentina further encouragement as talks continue.

Who will win the race for Oso?

While the Serie A side currently appear to be leading the chase, Premier League clubs still have time to launch a late move if they decide to accelerate their interest before the transfer window closes.

Although the Spaniard has a €20 million release clause in his contract, the report suggests that Sevilla may accept a lower offer as they look to improve their financial position this summer. The 23-year-old has enjoyed a steady rise over the past season thanks to his versatility and consistent performances.

Oso featured 30 times across all competitions, contributing two goals and three assists. While the majority of his appearances came as a left-back, he featured as a winger in the second half of the season. That ability to perform effectively in multiple positions has made him an attractive option for clubs seeking tactical flexibility.

The Magpies are looking at Oso as someone who can compete with Lewis Hall for a place in the starting XI. While the Cottagers already have Ryan Sessegnon and thein-demand Antonee Robinson in their ranks, the Spanish full-back is someone who could come in case any of them end up leaving this summer.

Also Read: Five signings Newcastle United must make with Sandro Tonali’s £100m to rebuild into a top-four force

At Tottenham, they are looking at Oso as an ideal replacement for Djed Spence, who has been constantly linked with a move away from the club in recent weeks. However, while the Spaniard is an attractive target for all three clubs, they must intensify their efforts after falling behind Fiorentina in the battle for his signature.