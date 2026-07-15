Manchester City line up £100 million move for Ayyoub Bouaddi

Manchester City are prepared to pay as much as £100 million for Ayyoub Bouaddi to beat Arsenal and Manchester United in the race.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Manchester City are ready to step up their pursuit and fend off competition from England’s top clubs, including Arsenal and Manchester United.

David Ornstein of The Athletic reported that Manchester City are ready to push for the signing, noting that LOSC Lille wanted a minimum of £85 million for their prized asset. This comes after Morocco were knocked out of the World Cup, leaving the midfielder free to discuss a move with suitors.

Now, it appears the club are ready to find ways to ward off competition for the midfielder and are reportedly willing to pay as much as £100 million. That figure may be open to debate when Lille’s asking price is significantly lower, but the move could be designed to outmuscle clubs like Arsenal and Manchester United, who are all reportedly keen on Bouaddi.

Why are Manchester City chasing Ayyoub Bouaddi?

Multiple sources had indicated that Lille wanted a buy-and-loan-back formula, meaning they were prepared to sell Bouaddi but wanted him back for one more season. Teams like Arsenal and perhaps even Manchester United may have considered agreeing to those terms, but Manchester City are eager to integrate the 18-year-old immediately into their first-team plans.

Enzo Maresca wants to integrate Bouaddi immediately into the first team rather than accept a buy-and-loan-back structure. The Moroccan international, despite being only 18, fits City’s midfield architecture. He would pair alongside Elliot Anderson while the club hold contract talks with Rodri.

Also Read: Manchester City under Enzo Maresca: A new era after Pep Guardiola

The congested football calendar demands three starting-level midfielders; the Citizens will need Bouaddi as insurance should either Rodri or Anderson be unavailable. City’s readiness to pay up to £100 million reflects both his immediate utility and long-term potential to secure the midfield outlook.

Is there realistic competition for Bouaddi?

Arsenal have been interested since the summer window began, though they have consistently pursued Bruno Guimaraes as their preferred option. If the Newcastle United move stalls, the Gunners may resurface for Bouaddi.

Manchester United’s recent signings of Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos, for a combined £85 million, suggest they are less inclined to splash out on high-fee prospects, leaving Manchester City and Arsenal as the primary contenders for the Ligue 1 sensation. However, the opportunity to sign a well-rounded player like Bouaddi will always remain attractive for what he brings to the table.