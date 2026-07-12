AS Roma set for Chelsea talks to sign Diego Moreira apart from Alejandro Garnacho

AS Roma’s return to Europe’s top competition has increased the pressure on the club to add greater quality and depth across the attacking positions.

Sporting director Tony D’Amico is exploring several options, while potential departures like Matias Soule could also help create the financial space required for major additions.

According to Corriere dello Sport via Sport Witness, Roma are now considering a double operation involving two players connected to Chelsea. Alejandro Garnacho remains high on their shortlist, while Diego Moreira has re-emerged as another serious target following previous enquiries.

Moreira currently plays for Strasbourg, but Chelsea retain a buy-back clause as part of the wider BlueCo structure. That means Roma may need to negotiate with both clubs to complete a deal for the 21-year-old Belgian international.

Talks regarding Moreira have reportedly resumed after an initial approach before the World Cup. Strasbourg value the winger at around €40 million, although Roma are attempting to reduce the price and establish whether Chelsea intend to activate their option.

Negotiations for Garnacho may be more direct because Chelsea own the player outright. However, the Blues are reportedly unwilling to approve a loan and would prefer a permanent sale, forcing the Serie A club to consider a substantial investment.

Why Moreira and Garnacho suit Roma’s Champions League rebuild

From a tactical perspective, both players would add qualities Roma currently lack consistently in wide areas. Moreira is an explosive ball carrier who can isolate defenders, attack space and operate from either flank. His pace would give Roma a stronger transition threat against opponents who defend with higher lines.

Garnacho offers more established final-third production and is particularly dangerous when driving inside from the left. He attacks defensive gaps aggressively and can turn loose possession into shooting opportunities without requiring prolonged buildup.

Signing both would give Roma complementary profiles. Moreira could stretch the pitch and create overloads through direct dribbling, while Garnacho would offer a more immediate scoring threat closer to goal.

The main obstacle is affordability. Roma may need to sell Soule or another valuable player before committing to two expensive deals. Chelsea’s refusal to consider a loan for Garnacho and Strasbourg’s €40 million valuation of Moreira make the proposed double move particularly complex.

Can Roma realistically complete both deals?

Completing both transfers would be difficult, but not impossible if Roma generate significant funds through sales. Garnacho should probably be the priority because he offers more immediate impact, while Moreira represents a longer-term investment. A double deal would transform Roma’s attacking depth, but only if the club negotiate carefully and avoid weakening another key area to finance it.